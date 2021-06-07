Interview with Sameer Aggarwal, Founder & CEO, RevFin

There’s a huge credit shortage in the EV segment.

By:June 7, 2021 7:39 AM
Sameer Aggarwal, Founder & CEO, RevFin
RevFin, a fintech company, offers loans to electric vehicle (EV) operators, as also to people who want to move houses or renovate these, for celebrations such as wedding and vacations, and for emergency purposes. It has created a gamification platform where those who take loans can earn points through referrals and timely repayments. Its products include RevLoan (revolving credit limit), Rev-a-Thon (reward scheme for repaying on time) and Rev-a-Mate (referrals). In an interaction with FE’s Vikram Chaudhary, the founder & CEO of RevFin, Sameer Aggarwal, says that EV operators are most in need of loans right now. Excerpts:
 
Do you cater only to the digital literate population?
 
Those who use a smartphone and apply for loans via the smartphone on the app are our major customers.
 
Do you have your own non-banking finance company (NBFC)?
 
There is this NBFC called the Aristo Securities that was set up in 1994 and became an NBFC in 2000; we acquired it in 2018.
 
Whom do you offer loans to?
 
In the automotive segment, we primarily offer loans to commercial EV operators, and a lot of these are people who may find it difficult to get loans from banks etc.
In fact, our current focus is EV loans because that’s an area where there is a huge shortage of supply of credit, even though it’s a booming market.
 

Do you also offer loans to those who want to set up EV charging stations?

So far we have offered loans to those who want to buy EV and batteries, but we are working with people who need money for conversion kits or who want to set up charging stations. I recently came across an interesting concept, i.e. setting up charging stations for just Rs 56,000 at kirana shops that can charge 4-6 EVs at a time. This is the kind of product we would like to finance.
We also offer loans for replacement batteries, and when a new EV is bought at times the battery and the vehicle are financed separately. Our average ticket size is Rs 1 lakh.
 

Is EV financing a big opportunity?

There are about 20 lakh EV in India. Most of these are low-speed electric rickshaws; it’s a product that has become quite popular especially in northern and eastern India. In addition, due to the pandemic, last-mile delivery has picked up in a big way. It has been proven that the total cost of ownership of a commercial EV is lower than conventional fuel vehicle. That’s why a focus on this segment makes a lot of sense.
I must add that these low-speed EVs can be charged at home on a regular three-pin socket, so charging is not a constraint for these kinds of vehicles; come to think of it, there are no charging stations in rural India and yet so many EVs run in rural India, because these get charged at home. From my perspective, there are 200 million households in India, and this means there are 200 million charging points in India.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

TVS signs MoU with CESL for EV charging station network in India

TVS signs MoU with CESL for EV charging station network in India

Tesla pulls the plug on Model S Plaid+: Elon Musk tweets why

Tesla pulls the plug on Model S Plaid+: Elon Musk tweets why

BS6 Ducati Panigale V4, Diavel 1260 launched in India: Prices start at Rs 18.49 lakh

BS6 Ducati Panigale V4, Diavel 1260 launched in India: Prices start at Rs 18.49 lakh

Nissan Magnite, Kicks available on subscription: Explained

Nissan Magnite, Kicks available on subscription: Explained

Video: Hyundai Santro stretched into a limousine! Big difference inside cabin

Video: Hyundai Santro stretched into a limousine! Big difference inside cabin

Skoda Kushaq production starts: Launch details, features, expected price

Skoda Kushaq production starts: Launch details, features, expected price

Exclusive! Yamaha FZ-X India launch on 18th June: Expected price, images, specs, details

Exclusive! Yamaha FZ-X India launch on 18th June: Expected price, images, specs, details

Zypp Electric launches EV fleet for last-mile delivery in Hyderabad: To expand to 500+ by September

Zypp Electric launches EV fleet for last-mile delivery in Hyderabad: To expand to 500+ by September

Royal Enfield Classic 350's June 2021 waiting period: Instant delivery in these cities

Royal Enfield Classic 350's June 2021 waiting period: Instant delivery in these cities

Updated Hyundai Aura launched: Dzire rival's new features, price

Updated Hyundai Aura launched: Dzire rival's new features, price

India's first 'electric vehicles-only area' to be developed at Statue of Unity

India's first 'electric vehicles-only area' to be developed at Statue of Unity

F1 2021: Perez wins explosive Azerbaijan GP as Verstappen, Hamilton lose out

F1 2021: Perez wins explosive Azerbaijan GP as Verstappen, Hamilton lose out

2021 MotoGP: Flawless victory for Oliveira with his and KTM's first win of season

2021 MotoGP: Flawless victory for Oliveira with his and KTM's first win of season

Green Mobility Push! CESL to supply over 30,000 electric two, three-wheelers in these states

Green Mobility Push! CESL to supply over 30,000 electric two, three-wheelers in these states

F1 2021: Leclerc on pole after dramatic qualifying for Azerbaijan GP, Hamilton in P2

F1 2021: Leclerc on pole after dramatic qualifying for Azerbaijan GP, Hamilton in P2

Honda Shine price in India hiked again: Check new variant-wise figures

Honda Shine price in India hiked again: Check new variant-wise figures

Suzuki Gixxer SF150 BS6 to be recalled: 19,000 bikes affected due to this reason

Suzuki Gixxer SF150 BS6 to be recalled: 19,000 bikes affected due to this reason

World Environment Day 2021: Five affordable electric scooters to help you go green

World Environment Day 2021: Five affordable electric scooters to help you go green

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 India launch on June 8: Flagship luxury SUV to take on Rolls Royce Cullinan

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 India launch on June 8: Flagship luxury SUV to take on Rolls Royce Cullinan

Iconic Yezdi Roadking could make a comeback soon: Retro-classic's name trademark filed

Iconic Yezdi Roadking could make a comeback soon: Retro-classic's name trademark filed