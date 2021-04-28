India’s top 10 highest-selling bikes in FY21: Hero Splendor remains undisputed king!

India's highest-selling bikes in FY21: The standings remain very much the same compared to FY20 with Hero Splendor and HF Deluxe leading the bandwagon.

The last few months have been a roller coaster ride for the Indian two-wheeler industry. In 2020, when the country was suffering from the widespread Covid-19 pandemic, bike and scooter sales were impacted negatively and it took months for the industry to recover. Thankfully, the final months of the last financial year (FY2020-21) showed some strong signs of recovery, and sales of two-wheelers were looking very much back on track. In this story, let’s take a look at the top 10 highest-selling motorcycles of the previous fiscal. And we are quite sure that you know which bike is at the top spot (even if you haven’t read the headline).

Hero MotoCorp on top 2 spots

The first two spots in this list are captured by Hero MotoCorp with the Splendor and HF Deluxe. The former continues its dominance as India’s highest-selling bike with 24,60,248 units sold in the last fiscal averaging at around 2 lakh unit sales a month. The selling prowess of Splendor can be imagined by the fact that there is a difference of a whopping 8 lakh units between the top two positions. This brings us to the second bike on this list – Hero HF Deluxe. The humble commuter managed to find 16,61,272 homes in the last financial year.

India’s best-selling 125cc bike on 3rd slot followed by this youthful brand

The best-selling 125cc bike brand in India – Honda Shine managed to find the number three position in this list with a total of 9,88,201 unit sales in the last fiscal. This slot was followed by the number four position at which one can see India’s loved ‘sportsbike’ brand – Bajaj Pulsar. The Pune-based manufacturer managed to sell 9,45,978 units of Pulsars in the previous financial year.

Hero MotoCorp bikes on next 2 slots again followed by Bajaj’s entry-level best-seller!

The number fifth and sixth positions are held by Hero Passion and Glamour respectively. One can see a massive difference of over four and a half lakh units between the fourth and fifth positions. While the Passion saw an annual sales of 4,87,455 units last fiscal, the Glamour was close behind as it reported a total of 4,62,912 unit sales. Following these positions is the Bajaj Platina that happens to be the brand’s highest-selling entry-level motorcycle. The bike registered a total of 4,51,685 unit sales last fiscal.

This highest-selling 350 on 8th position

The Classic 350 that happens to be Royal Enfield’s leading breadwinner gets the 8th spot in this list. In order to be precise, the 350cc street cruiser managed to see 3,61,140 unit sales in the last fiscal. The sales have been significantly lower compared to the last year as the Classic 350 reported an annual sales of 3,98,144 units in FY20.

TVS Apache, Bajaj CT wind up the list

The TVS Apache range was at the ninth position with 3,25,644 unit sales in the last fiscal. On the other hand, the final spot in this list is held by the Bajaj CT line-up that comprises two bikes namely CT100 and the CT110. The combined sales of these two bikes stood at 2,83,027 units in the last financial year.

Here are the top 10 highest selling bikes of FY21 in a nutshell:

Hero Splendor – 24,60,248

Hero HF Deluxe – 16,61,272

Honda Shine – 9,88,201

Bajaj Pulsar – 9,45,978

Hero Passion – 4,87,455

Hero Glamour – 4,62,912

Bajaj Platina – 4,51,685

Royal Enfield Classic 350 – 3,61,140

TVS Apache – 3,25,644

Bajaj CT – 2,83,027

