India’s largest ambulance provider StanPlus teams up with Grip Invest to lease 100 vehicles

StanPlus says that it will be investing Rs 2.5 crore for 10 ambulances which will grow to Rs 27 to 28 crore for 100 vehicles.

By:June 8, 2021 4:36 PM

 

India’s leading private patient logistics and emergency medical response brand StanPlus has announced a partnership with Grip Invest. The latter is a platform that offers investment opportunities in physical assets leased to the corporates. With this alliance, StanPlus will be leasing ambulances from Grip Invest to expand its Red Ambulance network across India. Under the said partnership, Grip Invest will allow people, such as HNIs, to invest in its leasing model starting with as low as Rs 50,000. With this, they can diversify their investment portfolio earning 17% IRR. StanPlus says that it will commence the partnership with 10 Red Ambulances and eventually expand to 100 vehicles across 30 cities in the country. StanPlus adds that it will be investing Rs 2.5 crore for 10 ambulances which will grow to Rs 27 to 28 crore for 100 vehicles. The company says that it aims to grow 3 times within this year, which requires it to enable a higher network of ambulances across its target geographies.

Speaking on the collaboration, Prabhdeep Singh, Founder and CEO, StanPlus said that a lot of people have reached out to us in the past to ask how they can help us in the mission to improve medical transportation services in the country. He added that Grip Invest offers them the perfect opportunity to do so while receiving significant returns on their investment. Singh states that StanPlus will give monthly returns to the tune of 17% to Grip’s investors while being able to put more ambulances on Indian roads.

Nikhil Aggarwal, Founder & CEO, Grip Invest said that leveraging the power of crowdfunding in order to put more life-saving ambulances on the roads is a noble and innovative idea. He adds that the company is honoured to make this a reality for a company as dedicated to public welfare as StanPlus. Through this collaboration, Grip Invest will be unlocking a chance to do good while earning substantial returns to the investors. The company is looking forward to the positive outcomes from this initiative.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Polestar launches global design contest: Winners to fly to Sweden for design exhibition

Polestar launches global design contest: Winners to fly to Sweden for design exhibition

Apple in talks with China's BYD, CATL for electric vehicle batteries

Apple in talks with China's BYD, CATL for electric vehicle batteries

Michelin tyres to get costlier in India starting 18th June: Price difference details explained

Michelin tyres to get costlier in India starting 18th June: Price difference details explained

Eicher Skyline Ambulance launched with mobile medical unit facility for Covid patients

Eicher Skyline Ambulance launched with mobile medical unit facility for Covid patients

Lamborghini Huracan EVO rear-wheel drive Spyder launched at Rs 3.54 crore

Lamborghini Huracan EVO rear-wheel drive Spyder launched at Rs 3.54 crore

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 launched: Super Luxury SUV priced at Rs 2.43 Crore

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 launched: Super Luxury SUV priced at Rs 2.43 Crore

WWDC 2021: What’s new in Apple CarPlay for drivers with iPhones with iOS 15

WWDC 2021: What’s new in Apple CarPlay for drivers with iPhones with iOS 15

Goodyear acquires Cooper Tires: Car, bus, truck tyres under one roof

Goodyear acquires Cooper Tires: Car, bus, truck tyres under one roof

Kawasaki dealerships reopen in India as Covid restrictions ease: City-wise details

Kawasaki dealerships reopen in India as Covid restrictions ease: City-wise details

2021 Triumph Speed Twin pre-bookings now open: India launch soon

2021 Triumph Speed Twin pre-bookings now open: India launch soon

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 launch tomorrow: Expected price, specs, features

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 launch tomorrow: Expected price, specs, features

TVS signs MoU with CESL for EV charging station network in India

TVS signs MoU with CESL for EV charging station network in India

Tesla pulls the plug on Model S Plaid+: Elon Musk tweets why

Tesla pulls the plug on Model S Plaid+: Elon Musk tweets why

BS6 Ducati Panigale V4, Diavel 1260 launched in India: Prices start at Rs 18.49 lakh

BS6 Ducati Panigale V4, Diavel 1260 launched in India: Prices start at Rs 18.49 lakh

Nissan Magnite, Kicks available on subscription: Explained

Nissan Magnite, Kicks available on subscription: Explained

Video: Hyundai Santro stretched into a limousine! Big difference inside cabin

Video: Hyundai Santro stretched into a limousine! Big difference inside cabin

Skoda Kushaq production starts: Launch details, features, expected price

Skoda Kushaq production starts: Launch details, features, expected price

Exclusive! Yamaha FZ-X India launch on 18th June: Expected price, images, specs, details

Exclusive! Yamaha FZ-X India launch on 18th June: Expected price, images, specs, details

Zypp Electric launches EV fleet for last-mile delivery in Hyderabad: To expand to 500+ by September

Zypp Electric launches EV fleet for last-mile delivery in Hyderabad: To expand to 500+ by September

Royal Enfield Classic 350's June 2021 waiting period: Instant delivery in these cities

Royal Enfield Classic 350's June 2021 waiting period: Instant delivery in these cities