India’s largest ambulance provider StanPlus teams up with Grip Invest to lease 100 vehicles

India’s leading private patient logistics and emergency medical response brand StanPlus has announced a partnership with Grip Invest. The latter is a platform that offers investment opportunities in physical assets leased to the corporates. With this alliance, StanPlus will be leasing ambulances from Grip Invest to expand its Red Ambulance network across India. Under the said partnership, Grip Invest will allow people, such as HNIs, to invest in its leasing model starting with as low as Rs 50,000. With this, they can diversify their investment portfolio earning 17% IRR. StanPlus says that it will commence the partnership with 10 Red Ambulances and eventually expand to 100 vehicles across 30 cities in the country. StanPlus adds that it will be investing Rs 2.5 crore for 10 ambulances which will grow to Rs 27 to 28 crore for 100 vehicles. The company says that it aims to grow 3 times within this year, which requires it to enable a higher network of ambulances across its target geographies.

Speaking on the collaboration, Prabhdeep Singh, Founder and CEO, StanPlus said that a lot of people have reached out to us in the past to ask how they can help us in the mission to improve medical transportation services in the country. He added that Grip Invest offers them the perfect opportunity to do so while receiving significant returns on their investment. Singh states that StanPlus will give monthly returns to the tune of 17% to Grip’s investors while being able to put more ambulances on Indian roads.

Nikhil Aggarwal, Founder & CEO, Grip Invest said that leveraging the power of crowdfunding in order to put more life-saving ambulances on the roads is a noble and innovative idea. He adds that the company is honoured to make this a reality for a company as dedicated to public welfare as StanPlus. Through this collaboration, Grip Invest will be unlocking a chance to do good while earning substantial returns to the investors. The company is looking forward to the positive outcomes from this initiative.

