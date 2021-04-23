India’s largest ambulance network StanPlus enters Bengaluru with 100+ vehicles

In order to make deep inroads within its new market, StanPlus has tied up with leading hospitals like Sakra World Hospital, Columbia Asia Hospital, Ramaiah Memorial Hospital, and Fortis Hospital, among many.

After transforming the ambulance ecosystem in Hyderabad, StanPlus, one of India’s leading private patient logistics and medical response firms is now venturing into the Bangalore market. India’s ambulance market has been dominated by local players who take over 45 minutes to reach the patient and, operating on a pay-for-play model and these also end up coercing patients to go to particular hospitals. Addressing these concerns, StanPlus is now expanding its presence to Bangalore. The company says that through its Red Ambulance platform, it leverages technology to offer a premium quality medical response to the patients. StanPlus says that it has reduced the response time for ambulances to 14 minutes with its call-to-wheel time resting firmly at just 2 minutes.

Bringing these services to Bangalore, StanPlus says that it will be deploying over 100 vehicles across the city. In order to make deep inroads within its new market, StanPlus has tied up with leading hospitals like Sakra World Hospital, Columbia Asia Hospital, Ramaiah Memorial Hospital, and Fortis Hospital, among many. Through the Red Ambulance platform, these hospitals have already outsourced their ambulance services to StanPlus. Moreover, the platform is looking at strategic tie-ups with ancillary companies like MyGate, Mfine, and mobility platforms such as Yulu, Rapido, and Bounce.

The company says that Fortune 500 companies rely on RedAssist Platform to enable on-demand ambulance & emergency management services. StanPlus currently manages emergency management for over 1 million employees in India. Since its inception, StanPlus has evolved into one of the most preferred patient logistics company in Hyderabad. The company claims that it receives more emergency calls in Hyderabad than all other hospitals combines. Currently operating through its 1800- phone number, StanPlus is planning to launch a patient-facing app to further enrich the end-user experience.

Speaking on the launch, Prabhdeep Singh, CEO & Founder, StanPlus, said that seeing the massive response to Red Ambulance in Hyderabad, the brand’s foray into the Bangalore market was the next natural progression. He adds that StanPlus is looking forward to bringing its high-quality, reliable services to the people of Bangalore and bolstering patient experience through numerous strategic partnerships and highly competitive price points. He also stated that the brand identifies Bangalore as a key market for its growth trajectory, and is geared up to become the de facto ambulance service company in the city.

