India’s harsh weather causes considerable damage to vehicle paint — Amlendukumar Singh, 3M India

India's harsh weather can cause considerable damage to a vehicle's paint. Amlendukumar Singh, Manager, 3M India says how science can help preserve cars and how 3M's scientific approach helps carmakers improve finish and protection.

Amlendukumar Singh, 3M India

In the modern world, cars have become an object, used for a few years and sold away. During these years, cars go through several waves of abuse — bad roads, the friendly nick in traffic, sun, rain, and much more. All of these ruin the exterior paint of a car. Although most of these aspects are out of our control, trying to protect the paint is something we can do.

“UV damage and pollutants in the air cause substantive damage to vehicle paint. Extended exposure to UV rays and other weather conditions makes the paint dull and takes away the gloss,” says Amlendukumar Singh, Manager AAD, 3M India. “On the other hand, dirt on the paint surface leads to the development of swirls while wiping with a dry cloth. As vehicles in India are generally parked in the open, the effect of UV damage is even higher and exposes the paint surface to bird droppings which causes spotting if not cleaned immediately.”

Speaking about how 3M products can protect vehicle paint, Singh says, “It protects by forming a durable layer on the painted surface and enhances the paint gloss.” Nowadays, auto manufacturers taking a scientific approach to preserving our planet and making parts safer, Singh says that even 3M has its scientific ways. He says, “3M is a science-based organisation with R&D at its core. 3M works towards developing new products, aimed at fulfilling the need of its customers. Our global footprint helps us cross-reference and replicate technologies across different countries.”

Customer demands have also changed in recent times, and speaking about how demand and acceptance have increased, Singh says, “A car is a prized possession in India, and the vehicle owner is personally attached to it. In the recent past, there has been an increase in awareness of vehicle detailing and protection. Customers have become more aware of the benefits offered by these kinds of products and the merits associated with them. An increase in disposable income has also led to the increase of demand and acceptance of such products.”

He goes on to say, “3M has already been working closely with the Auto manufacturers in India towards improving finish and protection on vehicles. This association starts at the production line and extends in the aftermarket space after a vehicle reaches the road. Paint finishing has been the forte of 3M. With a wide range of abrasives, compounds and

waxes, 3M has been working towards eliminating paint defects (like orange peels and dust nibs) and providing an impeccable and durable finish on the vehicle paint,” when asked about how 3M is helping carmakers improve quality.

Finally, when asked about a single-most-important tip vehicle owners need to keep in mind when it comes to paint protection, Singh says, “As a very first step, one should try and get a protection coating done on the vehicle to prevent damage from UV and other harmful weather conditions. This should be done periodically to give lasting protection. Also, one should try and park the vehicle in a covered area as far as possible. Besides, one should also avoid wiping a dirty car with a dry cloth which generally leads to swirls. A wet cloth is much preferred.”

