India’s first drive-through COVID-19 test centre: How to get tested sitting inside your car

Dr Dang’s lab has started a drive-through sample collection service for COVID-19 and you never need to leave your vehicle for the test. Here is what you need to do.

Image: ANI

A Private lab under the name of Dr Dang’s Lab will be starting what would be known as India’s first drive-through initiative to collect samples for COVID-19. A video released by ANI shows that this service is designed to allow easier sample collection for people who wish to get checked up for coronavirus. Just book your appointment, and drive to the location and provide your sample without ever leaving your vehicle.

How it works is that you make an appointment online on Dr Dang’s website. You must provide your government ID and your medical prescription for COVID-19. You can then arrive in your car at the location for the time of your appointment to provide your sample. During the process first, you never need to leave your vehicle as the test can be conducted through the vehicle’s window itself. The test would be conducted by trained medical staff who would use the maximum amount of safety equipment with masks, gloves medical scrub suits, and face protective equipment.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Arjun Dang, CEO, Dr Dang’s Lab said “This initiative was primarily started keeping in mind maximum safety and minimum exposure for patients and medical staff while collecting samples,”

Dang added that he was inspired by some of the other countries who have used this as a very successful model. In addition to curbing the apprehension, people have when it comes to home-collection, that the same technician is going to multiple houses and collecting COVID-19 samples. This was even despite the use of the maximum level of precautions and safety measures. This service is also designed to curb many people from entering the same facility, from the same entrance, using the same furniture, this eliminates that minute chance.

Things to note should you wish to get your self tested, you can only avail the service with a prior appointment. The service is currently being offered by Dr Dang’s Lab in West Punjabi Bagh, New Delhi. The cost of the test would be the same as the mandated government amount of Rs 4,500 and the payment must be made digitally. Additionally, persons in two-wheelers or cabs will not be entertained to practice the utmost amount of safety, one must arrive in their own private vehicles only to provide the sample. Reports for the test would also be available digitally only, in the form of an email sent to the registered address or be available to download from Dr Dang’s website.

With inputs from ANI

