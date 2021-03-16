Indian students from Skill-Lync build electric vehicle skeleton in record time: Here’s how!

Skill-Lync develops coursework in partnership with industry experts, wherein the courses not only have training videos, but every student also ends up working on projects with the aid of industry-oriented software tools.

Skill-Lync began in 2018 as a YouTube channel sharing engineering tips, and today it is an e-learning platform that provides advanced engineering courses. Started by Suryanarayanan P and Sarangarajan V – both founders had been highly impacted in their education life due to the lack of quality and application-based learning in the Indian undergraduate student system. Skill-Lync fixes this for prospective students by developing coursework in partnership with industry experts, wherein the courses not only have training videos, but every student also ends up working on projects with the aid of industry-oriented software tools such as MathWorks, ANSYS, Converge, GT-Suite and so on.

India claims to produces 7x times the number of engineers as that of a country like the US. But the harsh truth is that over 95 per cent of these engineers do not have even basic coding capabilities and end up in glorified data-entry jobs. It’s even direr when one looks at core engineering fields like Mechanical, Electrical and Civil. Other than some lab work, students have no exposure to the latest trends or software that are in-demand. An Ed-tech major like Skill-Lync, in the meantime, does complete industry mapping, identifies the market gaps, the roles that corporates are looking to fill, empanel experts from Fortune 500 companies and curates courses that are project-driven offering valuable tool and software skill-building.

Skill-Lync claims to have a team of around 300 people as well as 200 instructors, who have more than ten years of experience in the industry. Sixty per cent of these people are from India and the remaining 40% are from the US. These people usually work in top OEMs like Ford, Tesla, and General Motors, among others. Express Drives got in touch with Skill-Lync to understand how the company functions as well as how future prospective students can gain by enrolling here. At the same time, the institution’s alumni claims to have built an electric car BiW in just four months. A BiW is basically Body-in-White and it means a car’s body sheet without any moving parts welded together.

A team of four students developed a full-fledged BiW model for an EV car from scratch (under the guidance of industry experts from Renault Nissan – India and Japan), Mercedes-Benz (India and Germany) and Scania, Sweden. Generally, the time taken by an OEM to develop a fully functional/producible BiW stands between 2.5 to 3 years. But the students at Skill-Lync were able to complete this BiW project in less than four months. These students had earlier completed Skill-Lync’s Masters Certification Course on Automotive BiW Design and Development which is a six-eight month long engineering course. This course, formulated by industry experts, helped the students in a huge fashion along with the guidance from the various auto companies.

The project, the founders claim, is not going to end here. The students are also going to develop the cabin, body work, powertrain, chassis and other add-ons to the BiW. This will help them to not only develop knowledge in the part that they designed, but also on the car overall.

We asked the founders on how the institute functions, and err…their business model. The founders told us that

At Skill-Lync, we keep innovating and layering our courses with features and value propositions that will benefit our students. Some of the key highlights includes—course certification - that can be auto shared on LinkedIn; intensive industry-oriented, project-based training; expert individualized technical support to help students when they get stuck; expert career guidance with placement assistance including Masters and job assistance; resume support, mock interviews and tool tests; and paid internships as part of our Masters’ Programs - with exclusive industry projects. Over 15,000 engineering students have registered to Skill-Lync courses that last for a period of eight months at the end of which a postgraduate diploma is awarded to the candidate. We develop niche courses in very specific areas. There are 120 courses on the platform and an additional 180 being developed. Around 60 per cent of these courses are in the Mechanical Engineering domain, 25 per cent are in Electrical and Electronics, 10 per cent are in Civil Engineering and the remaining 5 per cent of the courses are in Computer Science. Through the eight-month-long course, students are not only exposed to recorded lectures and live classes for clearing doubts but are also able to work on simulation and computational tools, and industry projects. Each week, the students are supposed to complete classes for 20 hours. Post course completion, they receive a certificate. Students are asked to pick a particular subject or domain, and understand the topic at hand. The longer-duration courses require students to spend about 40 hours per week. We basically help engineers specialise in streams that might not be part of their regular coursework in an engineering college. Once we do that, companies readily hire these students because they have developed industry-relevant skills in a subject matter that was not part of their normal coursework. We have a range of pricing plans depending on projects offered, support, placement assistance and the market demand for the topic. Skill-Lync has over 70 specialist courses of three-month duration (priced between Rs 21,000 - 45,000) and Masters’ Programs priced from Rs 1.2 lakh to 3 lakh. To aid students, we offer easy interest-free monthly payment and loan options.

