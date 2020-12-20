Indian government mulls E20 ethanol mixed petrol to curb vehicle emissions: Pros and cons explained

Ethanol blended petrol is an alternative fule which the transport ministry in India is currently exploring. The E20 blend of ethanol with petrol is expected to curb vehicular emission an also help reduce oil imports.

The government of India has proposed the adoption of E20 fuel for vehicular use. E20 is a blend of 20% ethanol with gasoline (petrol) and can be used as an alternative to the fuels currently available. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has published a draft notification as it opens up to comments from the public for the adoption of E20 fuel. The government is looking at the adoption of mass emission standards for this fuel for transport application. Additionally, it also wishes to facilitate the development of E20 compliant vehicles. The government believes that the E20 blend will not only curb vehicle emissions but help reduce the country’s oil import bill.

Ethanol – Pros and Cons

Ethanol is a common by-product that comes from agricultural feedstock like corn, hemp, potato, etc. It can be used as a bio-fuel in Flexi-fuel vehicles. Ethanol is greener than gasoline because the corn and crop plantations absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere as they grow. While the fuel still releases CO2 when you burn it, the net increase is comparatively lower.

However, ethanol is less efficient as a fuel. It has a lower energy content than energy-rich gasoline and diesel. The rule delivers less power when burned, which in return results in more fuel consumption and lower mileage. Additionally, blends over E15 (15% ethanol) is highly corrosive for older vehicles as the alcohol can break down old rubber seals and can damage engines.

Use of Ethanol in vehicles in India

Currently, only 10% of ethanol blend is permissible in India. However, in 2019, it only reached 5.6%. The statement issued by the ministry states “It [E20] will help in reducing emissions of carbon dioxide, hydrocarbons, etc. It will also help reduce the oil import bill, thereby saving foreign exchange and boosting energy security.”

The ministry said the vehicle manufacturer would define the percentage of ethanol in the blend for its vehicles. The same would be displayed on the vehicle through a clearly visible sticker.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.