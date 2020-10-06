Indian government extends new tractor emission norm deadline to October 2021

The Government of India has provided relief to tractor manufacturers by extending the deadline for the upcoming stricter emission norms. The TREM Stage-IV norms for tractors will come in force from October 2021.

The central government has announced the extension of the TREM Stage-IV emission norms. The TREM Stage-IV norms for tractors was scheduled to be enforced from October 2020. However, the Indian government has extended the deadline to October 1, 2021. The extension has been made to provide some relief to the manufacturers. The Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 (CMVR) through GSR 598(E) has been amended by the ministry of road transport and highways on September 30, 2020, to accommodate the extension. The extension comes following a request from the ministry of agriculture, tractor manufacturers and agriculture associations as stated by an official release from the ministry.

The CEV Stage–IV emission norms for construction equipment vehicles will come into force from April 2021. This would provide a deferment of six months to the manufacturers and the construction equipment industry.

Also Read New dedicated Tractors and Construction Equipment Vehicle emission norms announced: Get new nomenclature

Recently, the Indian government had announced an amendment to the emission norm nomenclature for tractors and construction equipment vehicles. This was initiated to avoid confusion between emission norms of other vehicles with the “Bharat Stage” or “BS” prefix against agricultural machinery, construction equipment vehicles and other such equipment. Additionally, the emission norms would also be different between Agricultural Machinery and Construction Equipment.

The amendment replaced Bharat Stage (CEV/TREM)IV and Bharat Stage (CEV/TREM)V to TREM Stage-IV and TREM Stage-V. This would be applicable for agricultural machinery including agricultural tractors, power tillers and combined harvesters. While the new CEV Stage – IV and CEV Stage-V norms would define the emission standards for Construction Equipment Vehicles.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.