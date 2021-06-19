India Yamaha rolls out two novel products: FZ-X and hybrid-powered Fascino 125 Fi

Yamaha launched two new products comprising what it called its first neo-retro motorcycle, the FZ-X and a new hybrid-powered Fascino 125 Fi with a smart motor generator (SMG) system

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) on Friday launched two new products comprising what it called its first neo-retro motorcycle, the FZ-X, for the domestic market at a starting price of Rs 1,16,800 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and a new hybrid-powered Fascino 125 Fi.

The FZ-X will be available in the market by the end of June and will come in three colours — metallic blue, matte copper and matte black. The Bluetooth-enabled FZ-X has got a communication control unit (first in India for Yamaha bikes), which is compatible with Yamaha’s dedicated Y-Connect app, through which the rider can check smartphone notifications via the instrument cluster icons, look at maintenance recommendations, track the bike’s last parking location, track fuel consumption and receive malfunction notification.

Speaking on the occasion, Motofumi Shitara, chairman, Yamaha Motor India group of companies, said, “Today, we announce the launch of all-new FZ-X, Yamaha’s first neo-retro offering for the Indian market that provides the perfect balance of practicality, durability, technology and style. It is introduced to cater to a larger group of customers that want to ride free and enjoy Yamaha’s leading technology, performance, and style, without compromising on the comfort required for daily commute. Going forward, we will continue to offer more such exciting products and experiences to our customers in India.”

Available in both disc and drum brake versions, the new Fascino 125 Fi hybrid is a stylish and fashionable scooter, designed with a focus on strength and refinement. Fascino 125 Fi hybrid flaunts a smart motor generator (SMG) system with added functionality that newly adopts the hybrid system wherein the SMG functions as an electric motor to give a power assist when you accelerate from a stop, reducing the insecurity caused by the wobble during start-outs in tandem riding or during uphill climbs. About three seconds after starting, or when the throttle is cut back or the engine RPM exceeds the prescribed level, the power assist function is cancelled. Also, an indicator light on the instrument cluster will inform the rider when the power assist (hybrid aystem) is in operation.

Shitara said the Fascino 125 Fi hybrid applies electric power assist for the first time in two-wheelers in the Indian market. “We are sure that the new Fascino 125 Fi will provide a rich riding experience to customers. Also, Yamaha plans to expand this technology to Ray ZR 125 Fi soon. We will continue to offer technologically advanced products that cater to the growing requirements of young Indian customers.”

