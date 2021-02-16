India Pistons, Shaw Development JV to produce DEF solutions for auto OEMs

IPL is a subsidiary of the Amalgamations Group and one of the leading manufacturers of auto components, including pistons and its allied components of internal combustion engine, in India.

Chennai-based auto component maker India Pistons (IPL) and US-based Shaw Development have signed a joint venture agreement to manufacture diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) solutions to help manufacturers of heavy duty vehicles (commercial and off-road) and diesel engines to meet the BS-VI and equivalent exhaust emission norms.

IPL is a subsidiary of the Amalgamations Group and one of the leading manufacturers of auto components, including pistons and its allied components of internal combustion engine, in India. The company is setting up a JV manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu with Shaw Development, a market leader in design and manufacture of fluid management solutions in the US.

Through this JV, Indian auto manufacturers will have a local partner for a complete offering of DEF reservoirs, sensors, modules, filters, caps and other fluid management solutions. The new entity, christened IPL Shaw Solutions, will begin operations in March 2021.

R Mahadevan, director, IPL, said the availability of the systems at present will be relevant to global and local OEMs in meeting regulatory and environmental requirements in the Indian market.

This venture combines Shaw’s global manufacturing and R&D expertise in advanced fluid management technologies with IPL’s manufacturing expertise and market presence, he said.

Keith Luomala, chairman & CEO of Shaw Development, said India is the most strategic growth market for Shaw, and he is excited to partner with IPL and OEMs to leverage industry-leading technologies to develop highly reliable DEF and fluid management solutions.

Shaw Development is a Florida -based fluid management specialist providing innovative component and system level solutions to OEMs within the commercial and military heavy-duty ground vehicle markets. Shaw specialises in custom engineering, prototyping, short-run production verification and manufacturing of its customer’s fuel system, hydraulic fluid line component, plastics injection moulding and DEF challenges.

