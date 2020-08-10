New dedicated Tractors and Construction Equipment Vehicle emission norms announced: Get new nomenclature

Tractors, farm equipment vehicles and construction equipment vehicles are to comply with new emission norms as announced by MoRTH. The ministry has opened the doors seeking suggestions from the public on the matter.

Published: August 10, 2020 12:34 PM

India’s Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has announced that it will introduce new dedicated emission standards for agricultural machinery and construction equipment. Additionally, the nomenclature for the dedicated emission norms will be revised to alleviate any confusion or miscommunication between the norms set for other motor vehicles. The Ministry has released a statement mentioning that it is open to suggestions from the public in addition to shareholders of the same. The invitation for suggestions was announced through a draft notification proposing an amendment to the Centre Motor Vehicle Rules 1989.

In the draft notification, the new emission norms which are expected to be set in place will require Agricultural machinery – including agricultural tractors, power tillers and combined harvesters, along with Construction Equipment Vehicles sold in India to adhere to the new emission norms.

Additionally, the current nomenclature of Bharat Stage (CEV/TREM)–IV and Bharat Stage (CEV/TREM) –V will be revised. To simplify and avoid any confusion with other vehicle norms with “BS” or “Bharat Stage” prefix, Agricultural tractors and other farm equipment vehicles will fall under the TREM Stage-IV and TREM Stage-V. Meanwhile, Construction Equipment Vehicles will have to adhere to CEV Stage – IV and CEV Stage-V.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has also mentioned that it will take the request of the Ministry of Agriculture, Tractor Manufacturers and agriculture associations into consideration to provide some more time in implementing the next stage of TREM emission norms which are being deferred to October 1, 2021. The next stage of emission norms for CEVs have also been deferred by six months and will become applicable from April 1, 2021.

