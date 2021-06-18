In EV push post FAME II subsidy revision, TVS Motor launches e-scooter in Chennai

iQube Electric can be booked through the website with a booking amount of Rs 5,000. This will be followed by an end-to-end transparent digital purchase experience and dedicated customer relationship assistance for purchase and support.

TVS Motor Company on Thursday announced the launch of its iQube Electric scooter in Chennai, following its successful roll-out in Delhi and Bengaluru. The company had reduced the price of its electric scooter by Rs 11,250 following the recently announced revision in subsidy under the FAME II scheme by the Central government. TVS Motor had chalked out plans to roll out its e-two-wheeler in 20 new cities in the current fiscal.

K N Radhakrishnan, director & CEO, TVS Motor Company, said, “Our focus on the green and connected youth of India is embodied in the first of the TVS electric portfolio. TVS iQube Electric is a blend of an advanced electric drivetrain and the next-gen TVS SmartXonnect platform. After a successful response in Bengaluru and Delhi, we are thrilled to bring our electric scooter to Tamil Nadu and are confident to scale great heights. The TVS iQube Electric ecosystem is built around digital platforms that enable the customers to have the convenience of booking and paying for the vehicle online, along with getting assured contactless deliveries.”

iQube Electric can be booked through the website with a booking amount of Rs 5,000. This will be followed by an end-to-end transparent digital purchase experience and dedicated customer relationship assistance for purchase and support. The customer can also avail of attractive finance schemes offered by TVS Credit. TVS has also initiated completely contactless delivery of vehicles to customers keeping their safety and convenience in view, said a release by TVS Motor.

TVS Motor is providing customers with comprehensive charging support, ranging across multiple charging options. Customers can avail of the recommended choice of SmartXHome, which offers a dedicated home charging solution with BlueTooth connectivity, live charging status and RFID enabled security. At present, charging units for the scooter are installed across six locations in Chennai. Further, the company is developing an expansive public charging ecosystem by expanding network strength across the city. iQube Electric will be available in select dealerships across Chennai from Thursday, at an on-road price of `1,15,218 (post FAME II subsidy).

