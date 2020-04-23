IMMA appoints Bajaj Auto Executive Director Rakesh Sharma as its President

Previously, Rakesh Sharma had been serving as Vice-President in IMMA when he was elected in May 2019.

By:Published: April 23, 2020 1:04:46 PM

 

The International Motorcycle Manufacturers Association (IMMA) has recently announced the appointment of Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto as its President. The association said that Sharma has been elected from its member organisation SIAM, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers for a 2-year mandate. Previously, Rakesh Sharma had been serving as Vice-President at IMMA when he was elected in May 2019. The IMMA Spring Congress that was planned to be held from 20th to 24th April, 2020 in New Delhi was converted to a series of meetings by conference call and correspondence. The election of Rakesh Sharma as the new President happened through a General Assembly by correspondence on 21st April 2020 due to the COVID-19 crisis.

After being elected as the President of IMMA, Rakesh Sharma said that indeed these are very challenging times and he takes up this prestigious appointment fully conscious of the role the motorcycle industry has to play both as a key industry and a responsible member of the society. He further added that whilst the industry is facing numerous difficulties, he can also see that in due course new but different opportunities will emerge. He concluded his statement by saying that the role of national, regional and global associations such as SIAM and IMMA is now more important than ever and IMMA will work hard to ensure its strong and responsible role in the recovery.

Rakesh Sharma had joined Bajaj Auto in October 2007 as President for International Business and is currently the Executive Director. Moreover, Sharma is also a member of the Board of Commissioners of PT Bajaj Auto Indonesia, a subsidiary of Bajaj Auto Ltd along with the Chairman of the Exports Council of SIAM. Under his new role, Sharma succeeds Johannes Loman, Director of PT Astra International Tbk and Executive Vice President Director PT Astra Honda Motor (AHM) Indonesia, and President of FAMI – Federation of Asian Motorcycle Industries and President of AISI, the Indonesian Motorcycle Industry Association.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Coronavirus Tips: 6 key frequently touched points you must sanitise in your car

Coronavirus Tips: 6 key frequently touched points you must sanitise in your car

India to challenge China's lithium-ion might as Faradion to set up shop soon

India to challenge China's lithium-ion might as Faradion to set up shop soon

Xiaomi Mi 1S: An electric scooter costing less than half of Xiaomi Mi 10 smartphone

Xiaomi Mi 1S: An electric scooter costing less than half of Xiaomi Mi 10 smartphone

Covid-19 Relief: Maruti Suzuki JV hands over 2 lakh triple-ply face masks to Haryana Government

Covid-19 Relief: Maruti Suzuki JV hands over 2 lakh triple-ply face masks to Haryana Government

Range-topping Mercedes-Benz E-Class Elite: BMW 530d-rival gets more power, features

Range-topping Mercedes-Benz E-Class Elite: BMW 530d-rival gets more power, features

India's electric vehicle revolution is stuck at 25kmph and Ather's plan is for faster scooters

India's electric vehicle revolution is stuck at 25kmph and Ather's plan is for faster scooters

MG Hector vs MG Hector Plus: Similarities and differences explained

MG Hector vs MG Hector Plus: Similarities and differences explained

Piaggio extends warranty for Vespa and Aprilia: Free service valid for 30 days after lockdown

Piaggio extends warranty for Vespa and Aprilia: Free service valid for 30 days after lockdown

Sebastian Vettel's refusal to Ferrari contract could start musical chair in F1 grid in 2021

Sebastian Vettel's refusal to Ferrari contract could start musical chair in F1 grid in 2021

BS6 Mahindra KUV100 NXT launched: Maruti Ignis-rival price, features, specs

BS6 Mahindra KUV100 NXT launched: Maruti Ignis-rival price, features, specs

BS6 Yamaha FZ 25, FZS 25 specifications revealed: Launch timeline and expected price!

BS6 Yamaha FZ 25, FZS 25 specifications revealed: Launch timeline and expected price!

First batch Audi A8L and Q8 sold out in India: Here's when you can order one

First batch Audi A8L and Q8 sold out in India: Here's when you can order one

Coronavirus-led boom for car, bike sales: Pleasant surprise for auto industry post Covid-19?

Coronavirus-led boom for car, bike sales: Pleasant surprise for auto industry post Covid-19?

2020 Triumph Street Triple RS launched at Rs 11.13 lakh: KTM 790 Duke challenger gets sharper, more feature-rich!

2020 Triumph Street Triple RS launched at Rs 11.13 lakh: KTM 790 Duke challenger gets sharper, more feature-rich!

Skoda Vision IN could be called Kliq: Upcoming Creta, Seltos rival name revealed

Skoda Vision IN could be called Kliq: Upcoming Creta, Seltos rival name revealed

Tata Motors announces 2-month worldwide warranty extension on commercial vehicles

Tata Motors announces 2-month worldwide warranty extension on commercial vehicles

2020 Triumph Street Triple RS India Launch Live: Power, features, rivals, expected price

2020 Triumph Street Triple RS India Launch Live: Power, features, rivals, expected price

MG Motor India appoints Udit Malhotra as the Head of Marketing

MG Motor India appoints Udit Malhotra as the Head of Marketing

Olectra and Chinese partner BYD bag order for 765 electric buses in India

Olectra and Chinese partner BYD bag order for 765 electric buses in India

Triumph Motorcycles defers BS6 price hike to July 2020, announces warranty extension

Triumph Motorcycles defers BS6 price hike to July 2020, announces warranty extension