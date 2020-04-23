IMMA appoints Bajaj Auto Executive Director Rakesh Sharma as its President

Previously, Rakesh Sharma had been serving as Vice-President in IMMA when he was elected in May 2019.

The International Motorcycle Manufacturers Association (IMMA) has recently announced the appointment of Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto as its President. The association said that Sharma has been elected from its member organisation SIAM, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers for a 2-year mandate. Previously, Rakesh Sharma had been serving as Vice-President at IMMA when he was elected in May 2019. The IMMA Spring Congress that was planned to be held from 20th to 24th April, 2020 in New Delhi was converted to a series of meetings by conference call and correspondence. The election of Rakesh Sharma as the new President happened through a General Assembly by correspondence on 21st April 2020 due to the COVID-19 crisis.

After being elected as the President of IMMA, Rakesh Sharma said that indeed these are very challenging times and he takes up this prestigious appointment fully conscious of the role the motorcycle industry has to play both as a key industry and a responsible member of the society. He further added that whilst the industry is facing numerous difficulties, he can also see that in due course new but different opportunities will emerge. He concluded his statement by saying that the role of national, regional and global associations such as SIAM and IMMA is now more important than ever and IMMA will work hard to ensure its strong and responsible role in the recovery.

Rakesh Sharma had joined Bajaj Auto in October 2007 as President for International Business and is currently the Executive Director. Moreover, Sharma is also a member of the Board of Commissioners of PT Bajaj Auto Indonesia, a subsidiary of Bajaj Auto Ltd along with the Chairman of the Exports Council of SIAM. Under his new role, Sharma succeeds Johannes Loman, Director of PT Astra International Tbk and Executive Vice President Director PT Astra Honda Motor (AHM) Indonesia, and President of FAMI – Federation of Asian Motorcycle Industries and President of AISI, the Indonesian Motorcycle Industry Association.

