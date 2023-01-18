Ignyte launches new IGN-7 helmet in India at a starting price of Rs 6,199

The company claims it is the first indigenously manufactured helmet to have received the Economic Commission for Europe 22.06 certification.

Ignyte, a manufacturer of riding gear and helmets, has expanded its product portfolio with the addition of the ‘IGN-7 ECE 22.06’ helmet, which it claims is the first indigenously manufactured helmet to have received the Economic Commission for Europe 22.06 certification.

This helmet is available in two variants – monocolor, which comes at a starting price of Rs 6,199, whereas the decal comes at Rs 6,499. These are available in three sizes – medium, large, and XL.

This model is built with 9 parts EPS combining multiple layers in EPS with multiple densities, thereby enhancing the protection in cases of impacts. Earlier, in the ECE 22.05 era, there were 5 impact points that were tested, which in 22.06, has been increased to 18 while the speed at which the tests were conducted has been increased to up to 8.2 m/s.

This helmet, which has been designed and developed by an Italian design team in a third-party Italian lab, also boasts of a factory-fitted PINLOCK 70 anti-fog lens, which provides improved coverage on the visor. Further, it gets the NACA air flow system which is used in aircrafts and super cars, allowing the passage for fresh air to get inside and de-humidify the interior.

The ‘IGN-7 ECE 22.06’ comes with a stylish reflective interior with comfortable and super soft fabric. It also combines a double D-Ring fastener, high frequency thermo foam wind deflector, nose protector and a visor locking mechanism.

Kashish Kapur, Director Ignyte Helmets, said, “We are thrilled to present IGN-7 ECE 22.06a helmet which not just meets all international safety parameters. But, also a technology marvel as this has used NACA duct technology. There is a greater market demand for such helmets with additional safety features and global certifications especially from high-end bike riders and at Ignyte we have created IGN-7 ECE 22.06 to fulfill the global market needs of premium quality helmets”.