Hyundai’s package of Rs 10 cr towards pandemic relief in TN

Also, a donation of medicare equipment worth Rs 5 crore has been announced. It will mainly consist of high-flow nasal oxygen machines, bipap machines, oxygen concentrators.

Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the CSR arm of Hyundai Motor India (HMIL), on Wednesday donated Rs 5 crore to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund, under Hyundai Cares 3.0 Covid-19 relief initiative, to strengthen the state’s war against the second wave of the pandemic. The donation was handed over to chief minister M K Stalin.

Additionally, a donation of medicare equipment worth Rs 5 crore has been announced. It will mainly consist of high-flow nasal oxygen machines, bipap machines, oxygen concentrators. This will also include two oxygen plants to be set-up at government hospitals in Tondiarpet and Tambaram.

SS Kim, MD & CEO of HMIL, said, “Hyundai has always stood by the government of Tamil Nadu in its most trying times. Today, when the state is fighting strong against the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, we have once again put together a package to help the state overcome the crisis. This contribution is an expression of our solidarity with the people of the state that has been the home of Hyundai in India for over two decades.”

In 2020, during the initial phase of the pandemic, HMIF had extended similar support of Rs 10 crore to the state towards multiple pandemic relief activities.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.