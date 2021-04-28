Hyundai to spend Rs 20 crore to set up oxygen plants and aid for COVID-19 patients

Hyundai has announced multiple relief measures to aid the nation in its fight against the pandemic. The company will provide additional manpower to hospitals and even help set up oxygen plants.

By:April 28, 2021 8:18 PM
Hyundai to provide relief worth Rs 20 crore to battle against COVID-19

As the nation is fighting against the second wave of COVID-19, which is even more catastrophic this time around, the country’s medical system is feeling the weight of all the work. Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF) which is an arm of Hyundai Motor India, has announced a series of initiatives to battle the situation and help fight against the outbreak of the virus. The company will roll out a multi-faceted relief package of Rs 20 crore under its Hyundai Cares 3.0 initiative.

As many patients affected by the virus experience a lack of oxygen, the demand for O2 cylinders has gone up substantially and there aren’t enough cylinders to provide oxygen for everyone. Hyundai plans to set up oxygen plants in many hospitals in Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana, Telangana and Tamil Nadu. These five are among the worst affected states in India. Other relief measures include measures like providing additional manpower and operational costs to hospitals for another three months, enhanced mobile medical units & telemedicine clinics and setting up medicare facilities and infrastructure to provide immediate relief to COVID-19 Patients in Collaboration with the State government & hospitals.

Commenting on the relief measures, S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “The second wave of this COVID-19 Pandemic has triggered an unprecedented crisis for the nation. In times of despair we often lose hope amidst the chaos, but it is also times such as these that brings out the best of humanity with in us all. To offer meaningful assistance to the most affected cities and states, Hyundai has redeployed its resources and channelled efforts that will provide relief during these difficult circumstances. We are organizing resources on a war footing and hope to help in abating this crisis.”

Hyundai had already carried out a vaccination drive for its employees who are 45 years and above in age. It is great to see big players in the automotive industry come forward and help the government and the people during such a tough time. Recently Maruti Suzuki also decided to stop production at their plants so that patients affected by COVI-19 could get more supply of oxygen. It would be great to see how other manufacturers extend a helping hand to aid the affected people and to battle against the virus.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Maruti Suzuki plants to stop production to make oxygen for COVID-19 patients: Here's how!

Maruti Suzuki plants to stop production to make oxygen for COVID-19 patients: Here's how!

Harley-Davidson MY2021 Price List released: Pan America 1250 comes to India

Harley-Davidson MY2021 Price List released: Pan America 1250 comes to India

India's top 10 highest-selling bikes in FY21: Hero Splendor remains undisputed king!

India's top 10 highest-selling bikes in FY21: Hero Splendor remains undisputed king!

Skill Lync introduces crash testing course: Learn more about shell safety, simulations

Skill Lync introduces crash testing course: Learn more about shell safety, simulations

Husky goes electric! Husqvarna E-Pilen concept unveiled with swappable battery, 100 km range

Husky goes electric! Husqvarna E-Pilen concept unveiled with swappable battery, 100 km range

2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross BS6 specs leaked: Here's how to get this lifestyle vehicle for free

2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross BS6 specs leaked: Here's how to get this lifestyle vehicle for free

Royal Enfield's upcoming 650cc cruiser might be called Shotgun: Name trademarked

Royal Enfield's upcoming 650cc cruiser might be called Shotgun: Name trademarked

Covid-19 effect! MG Motor India's Halol plant to remain shut for a week: All details

Covid-19 effect! MG Motor India's Halol plant to remain shut for a week: All details

Huawei's new plug-in hybrid SUV can charge other EVs: SF5 detailed

Huawei's new plug-in hybrid SUV can charge other EVs: SF5 detailed

Hyundai Kona N unveiled: 280hp SUV gets N Grin and Launch control

Hyundai Kona N unveiled: 280hp SUV gets N Grin and Launch control

Suzuki GSX-1300R Hayabusa: The timeless emperor of speed that isn't fastest anymore

Suzuki GSX-1300R Hayabusa: The timeless emperor of speed that isn't fastest anymore

Stellantis India appoints Roland Bouchara as MD and Partha Dutta as Head - Engineering, R&D

Stellantis India appoints Roland Bouchara as MD and Partha Dutta as Head - Engineering, R&D

Kia's big EV plans! 11 electric vehicles by 2026: Updated Seltos, Sonet India launch in May

Kia's big EV plans! 11 electric vehicles by 2026: Updated Seltos, Sonet India launch in May

Updated Bajaj Pulsar 220F launched: New colours, instrument console and more

Updated Bajaj Pulsar 220F launched: New colours, instrument console and more

Aprilia Tuono 1100, RSV4 1100 BS6 India launch, delivery timeline revealed

Aprilia Tuono 1100, RSV4 1100 BS6 India launch, delivery timeline revealed

2021 Kia Seltos Facelift India Launch LIVE: Changes to expect on the new Gravity Edition

2021 Kia Seltos Facelift India Launch LIVE: Changes to expect on the new Gravity Edition

Radical-looking, more powerful 2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000 breaks cover: All details

Radical-looking, more powerful 2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000 breaks cover: All details

Delhi Police catch fake Phoenix halogen headlights: How to identify genuine replacement headlamps

Delhi Police catch fake Phoenix halogen headlights: How to identify genuine replacement headlamps

5 bikes, scooter that offer best features under Rs 4 lakh: From ADV to supersport

5 bikes, scooter that offer best features under Rs 4 lakh: From ADV to supersport

New Suzuki Hayabusa with 190hp launched in India at Rs 16.40 lakh: Specs, features

New Suzuki Hayabusa with 190hp launched in India at Rs 16.40 lakh: Specs, features