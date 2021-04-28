Hyundai to spend Rs 20 crore to set up oxygen plants and aid for COVID-19 patients

Hyundai has announced multiple relief measures to aid the nation in its fight against the pandemic. The company will provide additional manpower to hospitals and even help set up oxygen plants.

As the nation is fighting against the second wave of COVID-19, which is even more catastrophic this time around, the country’s medical system is feeling the weight of all the work. Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF) which is an arm of Hyundai Motor India, has announced a series of initiatives to battle the situation and help fight against the outbreak of the virus. The company will roll out a multi-faceted relief package of Rs 20 crore under its Hyundai Cares 3.0 initiative.

As many patients affected by the virus experience a lack of oxygen, the demand for O2 cylinders has gone up substantially and there aren’t enough cylinders to provide oxygen for everyone. Hyundai plans to set up oxygen plants in many hospitals in Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana, Telangana and Tamil Nadu. These five are among the worst affected states in India. Other relief measures include measures like providing additional manpower and operational costs to hospitals for another three months, enhanced mobile medical units & telemedicine clinics and setting up medicare facilities and infrastructure to provide immediate relief to COVID-19 Patients in Collaboration with the State government & hospitals.

Commenting on the relief measures, S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “The second wave of this COVID-19 Pandemic has triggered an unprecedented crisis for the nation. In times of despair we often lose hope amidst the chaos, but it is also times such as these that brings out the best of humanity with in us all. To offer meaningful assistance to the most affected cities and states, Hyundai has redeployed its resources and channelled efforts that will provide relief during these difficult circumstances. We are organizing resources on a war footing and hope to help in abating this crisis.”

Hyundai had already carried out a vaccination drive for its employees who are 45 years and above in age. It is great to see big players in the automotive industry come forward and help the government and the people during such a tough time. Recently Maruti Suzuki also decided to stop production at their plants so that patients affected by COVI-19 could get more supply of oxygen. It would be great to see how other manufacturers extend a helping hand to aid the affected people and to battle against the virus.

