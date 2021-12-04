Hyundai starts talent platform

Hyundai Spotlight intends to discover, incubate and promote emerging musical talent in India, reaffirming the company's newest campaign ‘Beyond Mobility’.”

By:December 4, 2021 9:34 AM

 

On Friday, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) launched ‘Hyundai Spotlight’ in collaboration with Universal Music India. The carmaker said it’s a platform for budding artists across India to showcase their talent to the nation. “This collaboration is set forth for the release of first song ‘Dhoonde Sitaare’ featuring renowned singers Aastha Gill and King. This platform will be featuring six original songs in its first year with multiple surround content programmed to represent different regions and languages across India. Hyundai Spotlight aims at helping emerging talents with the best artists and repertoire advice with international video production quality and promotions by leveraging UMI’s partner relations and their efforts,” the carmaker said in a statement.

Tarun Garg, director (Sales, Marketing and Service), HMIL, added, “A one-of-a-kind enabler platform, Hyundai Spotlight intends to discover, incubate and promote emerging musical talent in India, reaffirming our brand thought ‘Beyond Mobility’.”

He added that Hyundai Spotlight will enable and motivate young artists to come forward and showcase their talent.

Devraj Sanyal, MD & CEO of UMG, India & South Asia, said, “Being an artist-first label, it’s our duty to give everyone that privilege purely on meritocracy. We have created the Spotlight in partnership with Hyundai, who are known to innovate and go where few marketers dare to.”

HMIL added that Hyundai Spotlight is based on the insight that younger generations want authenticity from the brands they associate with. “We aim to directly connect with the millennials, who have become the largest car-buying demographic in India. The purpose is to provide a platform for the enablement of young talent in the country,” the carmaker said.

