Hyundai sells over 1 million ‘Made in India’ SUVs

Over the years since its launch, Creta has been a best seller for HMIL, recording the cumulative sale of over 5.9 lakh units in the domestic market and over 2.2 lakh units in the export market.

By:April 6, 2021 8:41 AM

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) on Monday said it has achieved a milestone of selling over 1 million ‘Made in India’ SUVs cumulatively across the domestic and export markets.

Tarun Garg, director, sales, marketing & service), HMIL, said, “We are extremely grateful for the love and trust our customers have presented in Hyundai branded SUVs. As frontrunners in the introduction of revolutionary technologies, we continue to establish new milestones and redefine benchmarks across segments. With over 1 million cumulative SUV sales in domestic and export markets, we have reiterated the promise of Make-in-India over nearly two and a half decades of our presence in India.”

Garg said this achievement also epitomises its manufacturing excellence and the unconditional admiration for the Hyundai brand in India. “Our journey towards SUV leadership was initiated by brands such as Tucson, Santa FE and Terracan. Now we have witnessed exponential growth in the segment with the launch of contemporary brands like Creta and Venue that have quickly gone on to become well-established household names,” he said.

Launched in 2015, Creta was an instant hit amongst the masses. Over the years since its launch, Creta has been a best seller for HMIL, recording the cumulative sale of over 5.9 lakh units in the domestic market and over 2.2 lakh units in the export market.

Similarly, Venue was introduced in 2019 as the country’s first connected SUV. HMIL has already sold over 1.8 lakh units of Venue in the domestic market.

