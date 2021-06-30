Hyundai reaches 1 crore production milestone at Chennai plant with new Alcazar

Hyundai’s plant near Chennai is celebrating its 25th year in operation and has now reached a new milestone rolling out the 10 millionth vehicle which is the new Alcazar.

Hyundai Motor India Limited has announced that its manufacturing facility in Chennai has reached a new milestone. The plant has now rolled out its 10 millionth (1 crore) unit from the production line. The 10 millionth car to roll off the production line was the recently launched Hyundai Alcazar. The facility is also celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2021. In the state of Tamil Nadu, Hyundai has invested a total of $4 Billion and currently employs a workforce that has a strength of 15,000. Hyundai claims that in the state, it has been able to generate 2.5 lakh jobs.

The moment was commemorated in the presence of Thiru. M.K.Stalin, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The minister also signed the bonnet of the Alcazar. The Alcazar is the automaker’s new 3-row SUV which rivals the Tata Safari, MG Hector and the Mahindra XUV500. The Alcazar was launched on June 18, 2021, and is priced between Rs 16.3 – 19.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Alcazar is based on the underpinnings of the Creta with an elongated wheelbase and rear end. This revision to the engineering of the vehicle has been done to accommodate the third row of two additional seats. The SUV is available in India with two engine options. The 1.5-litre turbo diesel which develops 115hp and 250Nm of torque from the Creta also does duty in the Alcazar. The higher-spec model is the 2.0-litre petrol engine from the Tucson is offered with the Alcazar as an option. It is tuned to generate 159hp and 192Nm in The Alcazar. As fer gearboxes, 6-speed manual and automatic transmission options are available for both petrol and diesel engines.

