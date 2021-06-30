Hyundai reaches 1 crore production milestone at Chennai plant with new Alcazar

Hyundai’s plant near Chennai is celebrating its 25th year in operation and has now reached a new milestone rolling out the 10 millionth vehicle which is the new Alcazar.

By:June 30, 2021 6:37 PM

Hyundai Motor India Limited has announced that its manufacturing facility in Chennai has reached a new milestone. The plant has now rolled out its 10 millionth (1 crore) unit from the production line. The 10 millionth car to roll off the production line was the recently launched Hyundai Alcazar. The facility is also celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2021. In the state of Tamil Nadu, Hyundai has invested a total of $4 Billion and currently employs a workforce that has a strength of 15,000. Hyundai claims that in the state, it has been able to generate 2.5 lakh jobs.

The moment was commemorated in the presence of Thiru. M.K.Stalin, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The minister also signed the bonnet of the Alcazar. The Alcazar is the automaker’s new 3-row SUV which rivals the Tata Safari, MG Hector and the Mahindra XUV500. The Alcazar was launched on June 18, 2021, and is priced between Rs 16.3 – 19.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Alcazar is based on the underpinnings of the Creta with an elongated wheelbase and rear end. This revision to the engineering of the vehicle has been done to accommodate the third row of two additional seats. The SUV is available in India with two engine options. The 1.5-litre turbo diesel which develops 115hp and 250Nm of torque from the Creta also does duty in the Alcazar. The higher-spec model is the 2.0-litre petrol engine from the Tucson is offered with the Alcazar as an option. It is tuned to generate 159hp and 192Nm in The Alcazar. As fer gearboxes, 6-speed manual and automatic transmission options are available for both petrol and diesel engines.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Hyundai reaches 1 crore production milestone at Chennai plant with new Alcazar

Hyundai reaches 1 crore production milestone at Chennai plant with new Alcazar

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa bookings to reopen tomorrow: Token amount, how to book!

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa bookings to reopen tomorrow: Token amount, how to book!

Prevail unveils three new electric scooters with 110-km range: Launch in July

Prevail unveils three new electric scooters with 110-km range: Launch in July

150 km range Ola electric scooter launch soon as factory nears completion

150 km range Ola electric scooter launch soon as factory nears completion

Norton to back 201 bhp electric racing motorcycle built by university students

Norton to back 201 bhp electric racing motorcycle built by university students

Tata Motors receives order for 15 Hydrogen Fuel Cell buses from Indian Oil Corp.

Tata Motors receives order for 15 Hydrogen Fuel Cell buses from Indian Oil Corp.

Cogos to increase EV logistics fleet to 2,500: To add electric four-wheelers soon

Cogos to increase EV logistics fleet to 2,500: To add electric four-wheelers soon

FMSCI announces three National Award nominees for 2021: F2 driver Daruvala included

FMSCI announces three National Award nominees for 2021: F2 driver Daruvala included

Driving dehydrated as bad as driving drunk, claims study

Driving dehydrated as bad as driving drunk, claims study

More affordable Tata Tiago XTO variant launched in petrol engine option

More affordable Tata Tiago XTO variant launched in petrol engine option

Asia's longest high-speed test track inaugurated in Pithampur: All about 11.3 km NATRAX facility

Asia's longest high-speed test track inaugurated in Pithampur: All about 11.3 km NATRAX facility

Speeding Audi crashes into auto-rickshaw in Cyberabad: One dead, accused arrested

Speeding Audi crashes into auto-rickshaw in Cyberabad: One dead, accused arrested

Carbon emissions breakeven in EVs: When do EVs become cleaner than fossil fuel vehicles?

Carbon emissions breakeven in EVs: When do EVs become cleaner than fossil fuel vehicles?

Skoda Kushaq Variants Explained: What each variant offers

Skoda Kushaq Variants Explained: What each variant offers

Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 development starts in the UK: Warning bell for all middleweight ADVs?

Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 development starts in the UK: Warning bell for all middleweight ADVs?

Maverick Viñales to part ways with Yamaha in 2022: Aprilia calling? 

Maverick Viñales to part ways with Yamaha in 2022: Aprilia calling? 

New Range Rover Sport SVR launched in India: Packs 575hp, costs Rs 2.19 crore

New Range Rover Sport SVR launched in India: Packs 575hp, costs Rs 2.19 crore

Audi e-tron, e-tron Sportback electric SUVs bookings open: Details revealed

Audi e-tron, e-tron Sportback electric SUVs bookings open: Details revealed

Honda's first electric SUV to be called Prologue: Debut in 2024

Honda's first electric SUV to be called Prologue: Debut in 2024

ZF to invest Rs 1700cr with plans to localise, make India global hub

ZF to invest Rs 1700cr with plans to localise, make India global hub