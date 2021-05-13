Hyundai offers oxygen equipment to most affected Covid -19 states

Hyundai says that it will support government identified hospitals for installing the oxygen generation plants. This will aid critical patients immediately and also assist the hospitals in becoming self-sufficient for oxygen in the long run.

Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the philanthropic arm of Hyundai Motor India, on Wednesday announced its CSR project ‘Back-to-Life’ ensuring uninterrupted delivery of lifesaving medicare oxygen equipment to most affected Covid-19 states such as New Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Telangana, commencing this week. Under its Hyundai Cares 3.0 Covid-19 relief initiative, HMIF has expedited the purchase and supply of critical medical equipment to ensure a speedy turnaround in assisting the government hospitals with lifesaving medicare oxygen equipment like oxygen concentrators (700 nos), high flow oxygen (HFO) plants (10), high flow nasal oxygen (HFNO) machines (200) and BiPap ventilator machines (225).

SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India, said, “The ongoing crisis affects every one of us. As a community, as a nation and as humanity, we are all in it together. Since the start of the second wave, our thoughts and prayers have been with the affected families and our actions are echoing these emotions. To ensure we help societies and communities’ tide over this crisis, we are doing everything in our capacity to provide immediate relief.”

HMIF has initiated a series of programmes that will offer long-term assistance to people and governments. Hyundai will support government identified hospitals for installing the oxygen generation plants. This will aid critical patients immediately and also assist the hospitals in becoming self-sufficient for oxygen in the long run. Additionally, Hyundai will also donate medical consumable for staff in various hospitals.

With the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, Hyundai has rolled out multiple programmes and initiatives to help societies and communities manage the crisis. While HMIF has announced a relief package of Rs 20 crore to combat the current second wave of the pandemic, it had previously committed Rs 30 crore to help affected states and societies cope with the prevailing adversities.

