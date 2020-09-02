Hyundai Motor India rejigs top management: Ganesh Mani, Tarun Garg added to Board of Directors

Hyundai Motor India says that the two new members in its board will be guiding HMIL’s strategy, operations and will be leading the organization’s initiatives towards a successful and meaningful future. 

By:Updated: Sep 02, 2020 3:58 PM

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) has announced the addition of two new Directors on its Board. These two will be holding office as Whole Time Directors for a period of three years effective Aug 24, 2020. The new Board of Directors designated as Whole Time Directors include Ganesh Mani S (Director- Production, Hyundai Motor India Ltd) along with Tarun Garg (Director – Sales, Marketing & Service, Hyundai Motor India Ltd). The company says in a press statement that the two will be guiding HMIL’s strategy, operations and will be leading the organization’s initiatives towards a successful and meaningful future. Hyundai Motor India reported a 19.9 percent increase in its domestic sales last month. The company sold as many as 45,809 units of vehicles last month as against 38,205 units sold during the same period last year in the domestic market.

Talking of exports, the company exported a total of 6,800 units last month compared to 17,800 vehicles exported during the month of August 2019. Hyundai claims that most of its sales in the month of August 2020 came from its newly introduced models like the new Creta, Verna, Tucson, Nios, Aura along with the new 2020 Hyundai Venue iMT. Hyundai Motor India is on the road to recovery and its domestic sales have seen a significant improvement over the last few months during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

From zero unit sales in April 2020 to 6,883 unit sales in the month of May, the carmaker has been reporting a constant rise in sales post the nationwide lockdown that was implemented in March end. Following that, the company reported 21,320 unit sales in June 2020 and 38,200 units in July 2020. However, with lockdown still imposed in some parts of the country, there is still a major challenge in terms of supply chain and multiple other aspects like the availability of skilled labour.

