Hyundai Motor India inaugurates new corporate HQ in Gurugram: All you need to know

Hyundai Motor India's new headquarters has a 400 square meter green wall with live plants, 50 kW solar rooftop panels and much more.

Hyundai Motor India has announced the inauguration of its new corporate headquarters in Gurugram. The company’s new state-of-the-art facility is spread across an area of 28,000 square meters (over 3 lakh square feet). The inauguration ceremony was done in the presence of the Chief Minister of Haryana, Shri Manohar Lal, and the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, H.E. Mr Chang Jae-Bok. Hyundai Motor India is touting its new headquarters as the “Centre for Transformation of a Better Tomorrow”. The company says that it has invested over USD 4 billion in India and currently has 17 regional offices along with 2,449 customer touchpoints across the length and breadth of the country.

Now speaking of some of the key highlights of Hyundai’s new India headquarters, the facility gets a 400 square meter Green wall with Live plants. In addition, the headquarters get 50 kW solar rooftop panels for the generation of renewable energy. Not only this, but the speed gates ensure seamless entry and exit and there are thermal body temperature scanning cameras as well for health monitoring. The latest facility also has 14 EV charging points out of which 3 are DC fast chargers while the remaining 11 are regular AC charging units.

Watch Video | Hyundai Alcazar Review:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Moreover, in order to ensure better safety, security and convenience, the new facility also has a parking control system with number plate recognition. The headquarters get open and flexible seating for employees and also has workstations with motion, general and rhombus desks. Five closed and six open meeting rooms are also present in the facility along with seven video conferencing rooms.

Hyundai Motor India currently has 12 models in its lineup. The brand has shown steady growth in the last few years and currently has a market share of over 17 percent. Hyundai started its journey in India back in the year 1996 and currently has over 10 million customers. During its 25 year-long journey in the country, the company launched over 28 products and gave employment to over 2.5 lakh people.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.