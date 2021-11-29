Hyundai Motor India Foundation supports Gurujal society for eco-restoration of 3 ponds in Gurugram

The Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF) takes charge of eco-restoration of three ponds in Gurugram, Haryana in a joint effort with the Gurujal society.

November 29, 2021

 

Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the South Korean carmaker’s generous arm that is often seen giving back to the society, has now taken the charge of eco-restoration of 3 ponds in Gurugram, Haryana. The Hyundai Motor India Foundation will restore the Hariahera reservoir in Sohna, including – Palasoli in Pataudi and Tajnagar in Farrukhnagar blocks of Gurugram. The eco-restoration will be performed as a collaborative effort with the Gurujal society, which is a multi-stakeholder body led by Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram. It is aimed to acknowledge and work upon various issues in Gurugram related to groundwater depletion, water scarcity, and flooding & stagnation.

Commenting on the commencement of the program, Mr. SS Kim, MD & CEO, HMIL said, “Water is one of the fastest depleting resource in the country and collective efforts are required to conserve water for a sustainable future. Keeping our global vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’ at the core of all our initiatives and going beyond mobility, Hyundai has partnered with GuruJal Society, affirming our commitment towards safeguarding communities’ interest creating a sustainable ecosystem for future generations.”

The high extent of concretization of landmass due to urbanization has resulted in the reduction of green cover and vanishing natural water bodies, which has raised alarms for reducing groundwater levels. The brand’s effort in close coordination with the Gurujal society to restore 3 ponds will eventually replenish 93 million litres of groundwater. Moreover,  227 million litres of water will be benefiting over 8,000 households annually under this project.

In addition, more than 1,500 trees will be planted on the periphery of these ponds. Together, the plantation will lead to the annual sequestration of 2500 tons of carbon. Furthermore, the trees are expected to produce around 84 tons of oxygen and will also help in the nurturement of the region’s flora and fauna.

Hyundai Motor India Foundation and Gurujal society has already started the process of community mobilization, and waste-water treatment plants have been set up for all ponds. Soon processes like cleaning of ponds and surrounding, landscaping, and distilling of ponds will be completed.

