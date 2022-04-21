Hyundai launches ‘Goal of the Century’ campaign: Starring Steven Gerrard and BTS

Hyundai’s eco-friendly vehicle line-up will join the FIFA World Cup 2022’s official fleet in support of the company’s global sustainability campaign – Goal of the Century.

Hyundai Motor Company has today announced the launch of ‘Goal of the Century’. The brand’s global sustainability campaign will kick off on April 22, which happens to be Earth Day. The campaign will run through and beyond the forthcoming FIFA World Cup, which is announced to start from November 21 to December 18, 2022.

Hyundai Motor has also released a manifesto film and TVC. It features football legend Steven Gerrard, along with global pop sensation BTS. The campaign is a part of the company’s aim to obtain carbon neutrality by 2045.

“The ‘Goal of the Century’ campaign aims to unite the world for sustainability, inspired by the pure value of team spirit and togetherness created by the universal love of football,” said Thomas Schemera, Global Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Customer Experience Division at Hyundai Motor. “At Hyundai, we will continue striving to be of practical help to humanity at a time when it is more important than ever to come together for the healthy, long-lasting future of our planet.”

“As a father of four children, one of the great goals of my life is to protect the world for the future generations. Hence, I am happy and proud to be part of this journey with Hyundai,” said football legend and ‘Team Century‘ captain Steven Gerrard. “As captain of Team Century, I want to lead by example as I did in my time as a football player and am currently doing as a coach. I want to inspire people to do their best every day. I know that football has the power to move people and help them come together to achieve our goal of a sustainable planet – as we are all in this together.”

In line with this campaign, Hyundai plans to offer eco-friendly vehicles to the teams and event officials during the FIFA World Cup. In fact, this will be the first time that environment-friendly vehicles will join the official fleet for a FIFA World Cup. From a total of 592 vehicles, more than 50 per cent of passenger and commercial vehicles will be eco-friendly models. Hyundai’s line-up will include the likes of IONIQ5, Santa Fe Hybrid, and Elec City buses.

