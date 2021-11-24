Hyundai launches 3rd-edition of H-Social Creator program under ‘Beyond Mobility’ campaign

Hyundai Motor India Foundation has announced the 3rd-edition of H-Social Creator Program. The program is targeted at the Indian youth and packs a glimpse of Beyond Mobility campaign.

Hyundai Motor India has just announced the 3rd edition of the ‘H-Social Creator’. Introduced by Hyundai Motor India Foundation this progressive youth contact program is revealed to allow the Indian youth to offer them a stage to make a social impact, which further packs in a glimpse of the company’s ‘Beyond Mobility’ campaign.

The company is inviting participants to deliver innovative ideas in the domain of Road Safety, Environment, Clean India and Healthcare. The program is targeted to reach out to over 150 colleges and more than 3,00,000 students across the nation. The company is planning to invest a capital of Rs. 15 lakh into the winning idea.

Hyundai has been conducting the H-Social Creator program since 2019. Last year, in 2020, it had the winning idea from Bhagwati Prasad. He proposed the idea – Accident Alert System for Blind Turns. The idea involved attributing data at blind turns and sharing it with drivers on a real-time basis. Besides, display boards will further notify drivers about the oncoming traffic. In 2020, H-Social Creator received more than 520 registrations from over 200 colleges.

However, only 401 entries were received by the carmaker. Out of the entries, only 135 of them were on the road safety domain. Moreover, 116 entries were related to the environment, while 101 were from the Health category. The remaining 49 ideas, however, were towards clean India.

In other news, Hyundai has recently rejigged the variant line-up of its three-row SUV – Alcazar. The top-spec Signature(O) trim will now have a 7-seat layout in both petrol and diesel guise. Also, the company has earlier discontinued the base-spec 6-seater variant of the Alcazar. It now starts at a base price of Rs. 16.30 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs. 20.14 lakh (ex-showroom). In the Indian market, it rivals the likes of Tata Safari, MG Hector and more.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.