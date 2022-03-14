Hyundai introduces N Line merchandise: Themed “Gear for the Player”

Hyundai has launched new N Line range of merchandise for the company’s performance brand’s patrons. The range includes t-shirts, mugs, jackets, hoodies, backpacks and more.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. has today launched the N Line merchandise in the country. The brand claims that the N Line merchandise resonates well with the fun and sporty experience that its only N Line offering in the country – i20 N Line, offers. The company launched the i20 N Line in India last year. Sold exclusively with a 1.0L turbo-petrol motor, the hot hatch is a hoot to drive. It comes with a tweaked exterior and interior.

More importantly, the suspension setup of the i20 N Line is completely different from the regular models’. Furthermore, it comes with a sportier engine character and a throatier exhaust note. It is available with two transmission choices – 6-speed iMT and 7-speed DCT. Prices for the i20 N Line start from Rs. 9.90 lakh, ex-showroom.

Commenting on the N Line Merchandise introduction, Mr. Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Hyundai is known to hone the youthful and fun seeking spirit of millennials, making a conscious effort to bring out fervour in all our offerings. At a time when millennials are driving consumerism, we have yet again tried to redefine fun and exciting driving experiences for customers who love to embrace playful sportiness. We have launched the N Line range of merchandise that perfectly reflects the philosophy of our N Line cars in India.”

Talking of the N Line merchandise range, it is conceptualised and designed on the theme – Gear for the Player. It does suit the overall excitement and adrenaline rush that the N Line range of vehicles have on offer. The N Line range of merchandise includes a slew of items, namely polo t-shirts, mugs, rucksacks, round t-shirts, hoodies, caps, key rings, soccer ball, jackets, and Bluetooth speaker. In short, the brand has a product for almost everyone. The N Line collection, however, will be retailed via Hyundai Signature Dealerships.

