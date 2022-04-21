Hyundai India launches ‘Back to School’ program to make schools safer for children

Hyundai Motor India’s CSR arm has launched a new ‘Back to School’ program across 1,250 schools in India. The project aims to make schools safer for children and facilitate the re-enrollment of dropouts.

Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the philanthropic arm of Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today announced the commencement of its ‘Back to School’ program. This program is aimed to make schools safer for children, assure parents and also facilitate the re-enrollment of dropouts. It will even benefit the school-going children to adapt to the changing dynamics in the light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Hyundai India’s CSR arm says that the ‘Back to School’ program targets a reach of around 1.80 lakh students in 1,250 schools across the country. Under this program, Hyundai Motor India Foundation will also offer counseling services to students and parents who are experiencing fear, anxiety, or vaccine-related difficulties. They will even counsel students and parents who have dropped out due to fear and facilitate their re-enrollment and get them back into the schools.

Commenting on the CSR initiative, Puneet Anand, AVP & Group Head, Corporate Affairs, HMIL, said, “The pandemic has changed the world and perhaps will co-exist with all other diseases. Accepting this reality and learning to live with it is the only way forward. As a socially responsible organization, we responded to this situation through our ‘Back to School’ program which aims at creating a safe and conducive learning environment for students.”

He further added, “Through this programme, we aim assist and restore the confidence of both parents and students to make the learning experience joyful while aligned with our brand vision of “Progress for Humanity.” The program aims to develop a strong COVID-19 response management support system, raise vaccination awareness, and promote appropriate COVID behaviour. The major project components include regular sanitization of schools to make them safe, training of housekeeping staff, and encouraging senior students to become ‘Hygiene Ambassadors’ for overall community awareness.

