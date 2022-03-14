Hyundai honours 25 Indian artists: Awardees offered grant of Rs. 1 lakh each

Hyundai inaugurated the Art for Hope exhibition at the Bikaner House, Delhi on March 12. The company has awarded 25 artists from all across the country with a grant of Rs. 1 lakh each.

Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the poignant arm of the country’s second-largest carmaker – Hyundai Motor India Ltd., has felicitated 25 awardees of ‘Art for Hope’ at Bikaner House, New Delhi. The jury selected 25 artists from all directions of the country. Also, Hyundai has offered a grant of Rs. 1 lakh to the 25 awardees. It also focussed on the art theme that revolved around Solidarity, Hope, and Gratitude.

The jury included Dr. Rathi Jafer – Director of Inko Centre (Chennai), Mr. Riyas Komu – a critically acclaimed Multimedia Artist along with Curator, Ms. Priya Pall – former Curatorial Director of Bikaner House, Delhi. Senior Hyundai Motor India members – Mr. Punnaivanam Sankaramoorthy, National Service Head and Mr. Mukundan MS, National Production Service Head, also encouraged the artists at the event.

Hyundai’s Art for Hope initiative is designed to find and nurture talent from the field of art, craft, and culture. Furthermore, it provides a unique platform to the artists, wherein they can showcase their work, which will benefit them in multiple ways, including employment and increased reach for their art.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Puneet Anand, Asst. Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Art is a reflection of a society’s values, its culture and the people who are a part of it. It helps us understand our innermost emotions. With that thought, we announce the culmination of ‘Art for Hope’, a unique initiative that enabled post pandemic revival of the arts and culture community in India. HMIF took the bold step of taking up the cause of artists under their commitment towards ‘Progress for Humanity’. We congratulate all the winners and hope that the grant will help them in strengthening and popularizing their art form and making it accessible to more people.”

The three-day exhibition was inaugurated on March 12 and will be concluded today i.e. March 14, at Bikaner House, Delhi. The exhibition displays work of artists that have been facilitated. The Art for Hope is India’s dedicated CSR program that is designed to incentivise verticals such as crafts, digital arts, visual arts, and performance art.

