Hyundai hands over Covid-19 Advanced Diagnostic kits to ICMR to test 25,000+ people

Hyundai claims that the advanced diagnostics testing kits worth Rs 4 crore that have been handed over to ICMR offer a high level of accuracy.

Hyundai Motor India (HMI) has announced that it has handed over COVID-19 Advanced Diagnostic testing kits to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The company said in a press statement that the globally proven Diagnostic Kits worth Rs 4 crore have been imported from South Korea. These are claimed to offer a high level of accuracy and will cater to the testing requirements of 25,000+ individuals. Hyundai says that these diagnostic kits are also being exported to USA, Europe and some other countries.

Hyundai also came up with a series of initiatives during the Covid-19 lockdown. The company has donated Rs 5 Crore to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Relief Fund. Moreover, the brand also enhanced the supply of ventilators and other respiratory aids such as the in-house developed Ambu Bag Actuator. The company has also been distributing PPEs, masks and other safety kits. Moreover, the distribution of dry ration is also being ensured to support the adversely impacted sections of society.

Commenting on the handover, SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said that as a socially responsible and caring brand, Hyundai is committed to the fight against COVID-19. He added that in order to provide further assistance to the Government’s efforts, the company has handed over Globally Proven — COVID-19 Advanced Diagnostic Testing Kits imported from South Korea. These highly accurate diagnostic kits can help the Government in scaling up the testing efforts in affected regions and arrest the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in India.

For the Hyundai customers, the company announced a two-month extension in the vehicle warranty, extended warranty and free service keeping in mind the dealership shut down due to the lockdown. The company also said that its customers who are in essential services are being given Road Side Assistance by Allianz Partner/Dealers in the case of an emergency.

Stay tuned for more updates!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.