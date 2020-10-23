Hyundai Foundation to invest Rs 150 crore in Academy for Technical Skills near Chennai

'Hyundai Academy for Technical Skill marks a new chapter in employment generation and will pave the way for sustained professional growth.'

Hyundai Motor India Foundation, the CSR arm of Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) today announced its upcoming ‘Hyundai Academy for Technical Skills’ situated in Irungattukkottai, near Chennai, set to foray into skill development for Indian youth. Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Thiru Edappadi K Palanisami inaugurated the proposed centre in an online ceremony held at the Tamil Nadu Secretariat, in the presence of Minister of Industries, Thiru MC Sampath, Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu, Thiru K Shanmugam IAS, Principal Secretary of Industries Thiru N Muruganandam IAS, MD & CEO of Guidance Tamil Nadu Thiru Neeraj Mittal IAS, and SS Kim, Managing Director & CEO of Hyundai Motor India Ltd along-side other high ranking officials of the Tamil Nadu Government and Hyundai Motor India Ltd.

Guided by our Global Vision ‘Progress for Humanity’, our efforts are aimed at creating an ideal world for the communities around us. Hyundai has undertaken many initiatives to help enhance the key skill sets of youth to ensure that they stay contemporary and industry ready, SS Kim MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said.

“The State of Tamil Nadu has been leading industrial growth in the country and hence has always encouraged such initiatives. This Ground Breaking Ceremony holds a very special place for all of us at Hyundai as we envision the upcoming advanced and state-of-the-art training centre will provide yet another opportunity to greatly empower youth for the future and will take Tamil Nadu & India to the forefront of industrial development for the automotive sector and beyond, on a global platform.”

Hyundai Motor India Foundation is investing Rs150 crore in the project – ‘Hyundai Academy for Technical Skill’ to build a state-of-the-art infrastructure spread across 6.45 acres of land.

