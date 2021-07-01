Hyundai drives out 10 millionth car from Chennai unit

Hyundai began operations at its Chennai manufacturing facility in September 1998 with the commissioning of its first integrated car manufacturing plant outside Korea.

By:July 1, 2021 7:42 AM

South Korean car major Hyundai on Wednesday rolled out of its 10 millionth car in India from its manufacturing facility near Chennai. Hyundai’s latest offering — 6-to-7 seater premium SUV Alcazar —became the 10 millionth car to be rolled out of the production line at Hyundai Motor India’s (HMIL) plant at Sriperumbudur.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin signed on the car bonnet to mark the occasion. SS Kim, MD & CEO, HMIL, said: “This historic milestone of the 10 millionth car rollout is a testimony of Hyundai’s commitment towards the ‘Make in India’ initiative. Furthermore, it also showcases our vision of boosting the socio-economic development in the state of Tamil Nadu and making the country more self-reliant.”

Hyundai began operations at its manufacturing facility in September 1998 with the commissioning of its first integrated car manufacturing plant outside Korea. With an installed capacity of producing 7.5 lakh units annually, Hyundai has manufactured over 9 million cars at this facility.

With introduction of iconic brands, Hyundai achieved the highest-ever market share of 24% in May 2021, a release by HMIL said. The company exported 1,04,342 units of passenger vehicles from India between April 2020 and March 2021.

Hyundai became the leading exporter of SUVs with over 2 lakh units of Creta and Venue having been shipped to overseas markets, including Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Nepal and Chile. The new i20 that has been well accepted in India and around the globe, is being exported to all key markets across Africa and Latin America region.
To support its growth and expansion plans in India, Hyundai currently has 1,154 sales outlets, 1,295 service outlets covering 862 cities, it added.

