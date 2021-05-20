Hyundai allocates Rs 10 crore towards pandemic relief in Tamil Nadu

During the initial phase of the pandemic in 2020, Hyundai Motor India Foundation had extended similar support of Rs 10 crore to the state towards multiple pandemic relief activities

Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday said its CSR arm has donated Rs 10 crore as COVID-19 relief aid to the Tamil Nadu government. The auto major said it has donated Rs 5 crore to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund under Hyundai Cares 3.0 COVID-19 relief initiative to strengthen the state’s fight against the second wave of the pandemic. Additionally, the company has handed over Rs 5 crore worth of medical equipment comprising high-flow nasal oxygen machines, Bipap machines, oxygen concentrators and two oxygen plants to the state.

The oxygen plants would be set up at government hospitals in Tondiarpet and Tambaram, the company said.

“Hyundai has always stood by the government of Tamil Nadu in its most trying times. Today, when the state is fighting strongly against the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have once again put together a package to help the state overcome the crisis.

“This contribution is an expression of our solidarity with the people of the state that has been the Home of Hyundai in India for over two decades,” Hyundai Motor India MD and CEO SS Kim said.

The company rolls out its model range in the country from its Chennai-based manufacturing facility.

In 2020, during the initial phase of the pandemic, Hyundai Motor India Foundation had extended similar support of Rs 10 crore to the state towards multiple pandemic relief activities.

