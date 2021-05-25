Hyundai suspends operations at Chennai plant as state extends COVID lockdown

By:May 25, 2021 1:48 PM

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has announced a temporary shutdown of operations at its plant in Chennai. The shutdown will begin today, i.e 25th May and last for five days in view of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions. The Tamil Nadu government had on Saturday announced extending the ongoing lockdown for another week starting 24th May with more stringent measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

“Considering the prevailing situation in Tamil Nadu, Hyundai management has decided to temporarily suspend the plant operations for a period of 5 days, starting tomorrow, May 25, 2021 until May 29, 2021,” HMIL said in a statement.

“During the ongoing second wave of COVID- 19 pandemic, the company has undertaken several proactive and progressive measures to empower, enable and support the workforce,” the statement reads adding that the safety of its employees is a top priority for the company.

Also read: Covid19 Relief: Hyundai India extends warranties, services by two months due to lockdown

Last week, the company’s CSR arm Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF) donated a package of Rs 10 crore towards COVID-19 pandemic relief in Tamil Nadu.

While Rs 5 crore was donated to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund, donation of Rs 5 crore worth of medicare equipment, including high flow nasal oxygen machines, Bipap machines, oxygen concentrators along with two oxygen plants to be set up at government hospitals in Tondiarpet and Tambaram, was pledged to the state.

In 2020, during the initial phase of the pandemic, Hyundai Motor India Foundation had extended similar support of Rs 10 crore to the state towards multiple pandemic relief activities.

