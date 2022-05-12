Humsafar India’s doorstep diesel delivery service to reach more than 200 cities in current fiscal

Humsafar India will soon offer its diesel at doors service in more than 200 cities across the nation. Currently, the brand offers service in around 100 cities in the country.

Humsafar India is known for its doorstep fuel delivery service provider. The startup is now exercising expansion of its distribution services to more than 200 cities across the country in the current fiscal. At present, Humsafar India offers the doorstep diesel delivery services in roughly 100 cities in the country. Also, the brand has recently added a slew of laurels to its hat. It received ‘Startup Business of the year Award 2022’ from the Economic Forum. The company claims that it remains the most preferred doorstep delivery service provider for the diesel in the country.

“The Doorstep Fuel delivery model has grown rapidly across the country and scaled up even faster in the post-Covid era. This is due to a multitude of factors including, the global supply chain and economics of fuel trade, structural constraints of the existing distribution model, changing buying behavior of consumers, and technological disruption. Above all the government has been actively promoting the concept of Doorstep Diesel Delivery (DDD), which has successfully enabled over 1,000 entrepreneurs to make energy more accessible.” Said Ms Sanya Goel, Co-founder Humsafar India.

“Currently we have 20% of the market share for diesel at doorstep service and plan to capture 30% share during the current FY 2022-23. Bringing diesel on wheels through mobile petrol pumps has been one of our major accomplishments, we want to reach each and every corner of India and revolutionise the distribution of all kinds of energy in future.” Said Ms Goel.

“Innovation remains our core vision and we pioneered the diesel door delivery through small containers in the country. Our newly launched product ‘Safar’ a 20 litre 20 tamperproof metallic jerry can has received an overwhelming response in a short period and we have sold more than 30000 containers in 2021-2022. We have worked out a strategy to penetrate the market further and expect to double the numbers during the current year and also look forward to exporting it. Our smart static diesel storages launched late last year and have found its acceptance in the market and we expect to do brisk business targeting segmented customers considering its’ significant advantages during the current fiscal year.” She added.

“Considering the energy transformation happening all around the globe including India, Humsafar is planning to enter the green energy market synergizing our core business. We are eager to launch e-Humsafar Mobile Petrol Pumps (e-HMPP) to help our customers in their efforts to redauce their carbon footprints. We are also planning to enter the e-vehicle charging station business and talks are on with renowned companies in this field.” Said Mr Nishit Goel, Co-founder of Humsafar India.

Also Read – 2022 Toyota Fortuner GR Sport India launch soon: Details