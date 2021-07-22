Huge opportunity for aftermarket tyres in tier 2 & 3 towns: Parag Satpute, MD, Bridgestone India

Parag says, "The growth of non-agriculture vehicles in rural and semi-rural is going to spur demand. These regions will be strategically targeted in the near future."

Parag Satpute, MD, Bridgestone India

Bridgestone India has been dealing with the pandemic in the exact same way the other companies have. Its usually a wait and let the crisis tide over a bit approach. Business seems to be picking up now wherein Parag Satpute, the MD for Bridgestone India, in a recent conversation with Express Drives said that “We see a huge opportunity in tier 2 and 3 towns, and even in semi-rural area, as these geographies evolve and the population of vehicles increase. The growth of non-agriculture vehicles in rural and semi-rural is going to spur demand. These regions will be strategically targeted in the near future.” While the brand isn’t present in the two-wheeler segment in India, a few of the OEMs offer their motorcycles with Bridgestone tyres. Unfortunately, once these OEM tyres are at the end of their life, the customers will usually have to switch to other brands.

On this, Parag said, “Bridgestone India is strategically focused on being a trusted mobility solutions provider. The company is focused on growing within the segments it is currently operational in – passenger car radials, truck and bus radials, off-road tyres (Imports) and solutions business. Alongside, we continue to evaluate further growth opportunities be it in new product segments or new business models and channels.” This signals that Bridgestone India may be keen on entering the two-wheeler space. The company does make some grippy on-off road tyres as we have experienced in the Suzuki V-Strom 650 and on some other bikes.

Parag was reluctant to share the numbers in the other segments where Bridgestone India is operational. He said, “We are unable to share market-share information.” For a full-fledged interview wherein the details on how the company worked during the pandemic, upcoming new projects as well as a low down on how EV tyres function, keep your eyes peeled.

