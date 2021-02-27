How some applications are making sure that IoT-driven cars are secure

In the era of the IoT, cars have emerged as the ultimate mobile machines: Aeris Communications.

According to a recent report, the Indian connected car market is valued at $7.5 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $32.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 22.2% during the forecast period. At the same time, India ranks first in data anxiety related to connected vehicles. While there is an indication that the adoption rate for connected services is growing, many customers are concerned about these vehicles’ security. The 2020 Global Automotive Consumer Study by Deloitte stated that with the introduction of the Personal Data Protection Act, the automotive industry would need to add another layer of regulation to balance benefits of connectivity with protection of consumer data. Keeping these in mind, here are a few IoT applications for cars making automobiles safer:

Communication between vehicles: The IoT offers the ultimate car safety value, i.e. V2V communication. This can be calculated using car alert options where nearby connected cars alert each other on speed, direction, traffic, road condition and pedestrian information. These IoT-enabled cars can initiate preventive measures such as timely automated braking or appropriate driver alerts, which, in turn, can help avoid crashes.

Vehicle-to-infrastructure communications: It connects cars to their physical surrounding and helps manage traffic by alerting drivers about the road situation; sensors also will have to detect pedestrians and bicycles within proximity and adjust the car’s speed accordingly. This will help create a network-based traffic management system. Cars will coordinate with traffic signals directly and get rid of any human error.

Enhanced car insurance: Connected cars essentially function as IoT data sources generating huge information facilitating critical transportation, logistics and freight management decisions. The IoT is also extensively used in insurance cases. The insurance company’s primary value is that sensors can accurately track the car’s condition, the owner’s driving style, and other aspects that affect the vehicle’s state or driving safety. This data allows an insurance agent to charge for insurance more accurately or better assess the damages and their cause in the case of an accident.

Carpooling and car-sharing: Smartphone-enabled carpool and car-sharing services such as Uber and Ola are examples of connected cars working as transportation alternatives that generate revenue for independent drivers.

The IoT for the environment: Ecologists usually disassociate themselves with fuel-thirsty cars and energy-hogging connectivity technologies. But by combining the two, they have received their support for car IoT applications that keep a tab on vehicle carbon emissions and recommend appropriate measures to reduce harmful emissions from car exhausts. This information also helps identify urban areas that require immediate to reducing air pollution.

In the era of the IoT, cars have emerged as the ultimate mobile machines. The extensive impacts of the IoT on the auto industry show how this technology will expand in coming years and play a significant role on the roads and the future economy.

(Data provided by Aeris Communications)

