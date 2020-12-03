How Saab and Tech Mahindra plan to prevent over 1.50 lakh road fatalities in India every year

As a part of the efforts, Saab will be collaborating with Tech Mahindra on the civil security solutions across multiple sectors. The said solutions will be based on the Saab SAFE platform and customised for each industrial sector. 

By:Updated: Dec 03, 2020 2:08 PM
Representational image

 

Saab, a part of a Sweden-India Transport Innovation & Safety (SITIS) collaboration is aiming to prevent over 1,50,000 road fatalities in India every year. The body aims to do this by collecting real-time road monitoring data after which Saab’s SAFE platform can be used to prevent road fatalities. The company’s press statement states that Saab will be collaborating with Indian partners on new civil security solutions for different sectors including airports, road traffic safety, public safety, smart cities, mining sites and also, environmental protection. At the India Sweden Innovation Day forum on Civil Security, Saab announced a range of solutions for India’s industrial sector and one of these
is SAFE that happens to be an integrated command and control solution within the public safety sector, transportation systems and critical infrastructure.

The data collected using cameras, sensors and logging equipment within SITIS is fed into the SAFE platform in order to plan solutions that reduce road accidents and fatalities. As a part of the efforts, Saab will be collaborating with Tech Mahindra on civil security solutions across multiple sectors. The said solutions will be based on the Saab SAFE platform and customised for each industrial sector. The statement also says that the SITIS partnership engages the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways and NITI Aayog as well.

It is a collaboration of 15 partners including Swedish and Indian companies, Indian Institute of Science, IIT Delhi and Swedish universities and research institutes. The said project has now completed an eight-month initial trial of the SITIS Connected Safety-Bus platform in Karnataka. Speaking on the latest announced efforts, Peter Engberg, Vice President, Head of Traffic Management in Saab business area Industrial Products and Services says that Saab AB will be supporting the Indian civil security sector with the SAFE platform, which is a proven state-of-the art solution within command and control. He added that these solutions can make India’s public areas safer, more efficient and more secure.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

How Saab and Tech Mahindra plan to prevent over 1.50 lakh road fatalities in India every year

How Saab and Tech Mahindra plan to prevent over 1.50 lakh road fatalities in India every year

Hyundai 'BeTheBetterGuy' road safety campaign kicks off: Safe driving practices in the new normal

Hyundai 'BeTheBetterGuy' road safety campaign kicks off: Safe driving practices in the new normal

AlphaVector launches KTM bicycles in India: Models, prices, retail channel

AlphaVector launches KTM bicycles in India: Models, prices, retail channel

BMW R18-based 'Transcontinental' under development: What to expect from this full-size bagger!

BMW R18-based 'Transcontinental' under development: What to expect from this full-size bagger!

Smart Passive Safety Technologies in Cars - what they are and how they save lives

Smart Passive Safety Technologies in Cars - what they are and how they save lives

Porsche appoints Manolito Vujicic as the new Head for India operations

Porsche appoints Manolito Vujicic as the new Head for India operations

Omega Seiki Rage+ Review, Test Ride: The Silent Transporter screams a few niggles!

Omega Seiki Rage+ Review, Test Ride: The Silent Transporter screams a few niggles!

Nissan Magnite launched in India: Nexon, Brezza rival prices start at Rs 4.99 lakh

Nissan Magnite launched in India: Nexon, Brezza rival prices start at Rs 4.99 lakh

November two-wheeler sales: TVS, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj report growth with festive season sales push

November two-wheeler sales: TVS, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj report growth with festive season sales push

Nissan Magnite India Launch LIVE: Expected price, features, engine specs, images

Nissan Magnite India Launch LIVE: Expected price, features, engine specs, images

November 2020 bike sales: Royal Enfield sells 63,782 cruisers, Meteor 350 new contributor!

November 2020 bike sales: Royal Enfield sells 63,782 cruisers, Meteor 350 new contributor!

November 2020 two-wheeler sales: Activa, Shine help Honda achieve 11 percent growth

November 2020 two-wheeler sales: Activa, Shine help Honda achieve 11 percent growth

November 2020 Car Sales: Mahindra passenger vehicle sales up by 28%, records 4% overall growth

November 2020 Car Sales: Mahindra passenger vehicle sales up by 28%, records 4% overall growth

November 2020 car sales: Honda sells 9,990 units driven by new City, Amaze

November 2020 car sales: Honda sells 9,990 units driven by new City, Amaze

Nissan Magnite launch tomorrow: Aggressive pricing expected for Brezza, Nexon rival

Nissan Magnite launch tomorrow: Aggressive pricing expected for Brezza, Nexon rival

Hyundai records highest-ever domestic sales: New i20 helps push festive momentum

Hyundai records highest-ever domestic sales: New i20 helps push festive momentum

November 2020 car sales: Maruti Suzuki shows positive growth with 1,44,219 units sold

November 2020 car sales: Maruti Suzuki shows positive growth with 1,44,219 units sold

Kia Motors reports 50% sales growth in November: Sonet best-selling compact SUV again

Kia Motors reports 50% sales growth in November: Sonet best-selling compact SUV again

November 2020 car sales: MG Motor only carmaker to grow as industry down by 14% MoM

November 2020 car sales: MG Motor only carmaker to grow as industry down by 14% MoM

Yamaha FZS-Fi Vintage Edition launched with smartphone connectivity: Expensive by this much!

Yamaha FZS-Fi Vintage Edition launched with smartphone connectivity: Expensive by this much!