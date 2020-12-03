How Saab and Tech Mahindra plan to prevent over 1.50 lakh road fatalities in India every year

As a part of the efforts, Saab will be collaborating with Tech Mahindra on the civil security solutions across multiple sectors. The said solutions will be based on the Saab SAFE platform and customised for each industrial sector.

Saab, a part of a Sweden-India Transport Innovation & Safety (SITIS) collaboration is aiming to prevent over 1,50,000 road fatalities in India every year. The body aims to do this by collecting real-time road monitoring data after which Saab’s SAFE platform can be used to prevent road fatalities. The company’s press statement states that Saab will be collaborating with Indian partners on new civil security solutions for different sectors including airports, road traffic safety, public safety, smart cities, mining sites and also, environmental protection. At the India Sweden Innovation Day forum on Civil Security, Saab announced a range of solutions for India’s industrial sector and one of these

is SAFE that happens to be an integrated command and control solution within the public safety sector, transportation systems and critical infrastructure.

The data collected using cameras, sensors and logging equipment within SITIS is fed into the SAFE platform in order to plan solutions that reduce road accidents and fatalities. As a part of the efforts, Saab will be collaborating with Tech Mahindra on civil security solutions across multiple sectors. The said solutions will be based on the Saab SAFE platform and customised for each industrial sector. The statement also says that the SITIS partnership engages the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways and NITI Aayog as well.

It is a collaboration of 15 partners including Swedish and Indian companies, Indian Institute of Science, IIT Delhi and Swedish universities and research institutes. The said project has now completed an eight-month initial trial of the SITIS Connected Safety-Bus platform in Karnataka. Speaking on the latest announced efforts, Peter Engberg, Vice President, Head of Traffic Management in Saab business area Industrial Products and Services says that Saab AB will be supporting the Indian civil security sector with the SAFE platform, which is a proven state-of-the art solution within command and control. He added that these solutions can make India’s public areas safer, more efficient and more secure.

