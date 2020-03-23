How Ola, Uber, Meru are taking measures to contain coronavirus spread

The cab aggregators as well as self-driving rentals have joined hands are sanitising their vehicles and giving specific protocol to drivers as well as passengers alike.

By:Published: March 23, 2020 3:53:35 PM

We just took a look at how car makers are trying to help out their prospective customers and themselves from the coronavirus scare. Radio cabs, as well as car rentals too, are taking this seriously. Here is a look at who is doing what to stop the Covid19 pandemic.

Ola

Corona impact, Ola, COVID-19, Ola Share category, Ola Share services, coronavirus outbreak, latest news on coronavirus

An Ola spokesperson confirmed that the company has limited vehicles running as of now. The official statement says, “Ola will continue to encourage citizens to limit travel only for essential emergency needs as per the Government’s directive. We will enable a minimal network of vehicles to support essential services in cities, wherever applicable, as part of this national effort to reduce the contagion of COVID-19.”

Uber

Image source: (Reuters)

Giving heed to the lock down, Uber has confirmed that it’s services have been temporarily suspended. Pradeep Parameswaran, head of rides, Uber India said, “In compliance with the government guidelines, we are temporarily suspending all Uber services in your city. This means that Uber rides services will not be available until further notice.
We don’t take such measures lightly, and we ask that you please follow the instructions of the public health authorities. Our hearts go out to everyone affected by COVID-19 in our community. We will keep you informed with the latest information on our Coronavirus response.”

Meru

A reputed taxi and much preferred by the elderly, Meru, has reduced the fares by a flat 40 per cent. At designated hubs in the city, the cabs are treated with O3 or popularly called as Ozone Treatment. This, Meru claims, easily permeates through vents, far seats, under saturate upholstery fibers and reaches all the nooks and crannies in the vehicle which are usually hard to reach. In the process, the bacteria and viruses are killed too. Drivers too have been asked to sanitise their hands and change face masks regularly.

