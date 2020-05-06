How India’s automototive sector turned saviours during Covid-19 scare: Making ventilators, masks, PPE and more

The entire automotive community has risen to the occasion and is helping in a big fashion - not only to their customers but to others as well.

We’ve extensively covered and touched upon the facts that how the entire auto industry rallied to serve humanity during the COVID-19 crisis. More often than not, many automakers even modified their facilities to start making medical equipment. With little or no prior knowledge of making this equipment, it is astonishing as to how the workers adapted themselves and rolled out approved necessities. This is not the end though. There is more to come. Countless meal packets, rations, money as well as ambulances were donated for the relief work. Here is a look at the third installment at what the auto industry did for the Indian population during this ongoing crisis.

Maruti Suzuki (triple-ply masks)

Maruti Suzuki had earlier entered into a JV with a car seat manufacturing firm. This JV, Krishna Maruti, had started making triple-ply masks. The first lot of two lakh face masks were given to the Haryana as well as Gurugram government officials. Krishna Maruti makes 50,000 of these certified masks per day. More than 10 lakh masks have been promised to the Gujarat government, with five lakh already given.

MG Motors (Hector ambulance, ventilator production, sanitise police vehicles)

MG Motors apart from the usual monetary contribution also donated 100 Hector SUVs with a full tank of fuel as well as driver for frontline workers. The company also assumed responsibility of sanitising 4,000 police vehicles free of cost. This activity will take place at MG-authorised service stations. MG also tied up with Vadodara-based AB industries to make ventilators. 300 are being planned for phase 1 while the next phase will have 1,000 units. A Hector ambulance was also donated to a hospital in Gujarat. This vehicle was specifically modified for this purpose by MG India and also has an oxygen cylinder and other vital emergency equipment.

Hyundai and Mobis India (3-ply masks, sanitisers, ventilators)

Hyundai along with its car parts subsidiary Mobis India, will dispatch 6.8 lakh masks that will also include 3-ply, N-95 and N-90 grades for its customers as well as dealerships. Along with this, the brand will also send 1.5 lakh 100ml sanitiser cases and 20,000 half-litre bottles of the same for its backend staff at every dealership. More than 1,000 ventilators too are being supplied to different hospitals.

Lectro e-cycles (Rs 10 lakh)

Lectro e-cycles which is a sub-brand of Hero Cycles has donated Rs 10 lakh. It has joined hands with CRY to provide this amount to the daily wage workers. The daily wage workers, who currently will be unemployed, can use this money to buy essentials or daily rations. This amount is apart from the Rs 100 crore already given by the Hero Group.

Ashok Leyland (Rs 41 lakh, ventilators)

Ashok Leyland has contributed Rs 41 lakh to the PM CARES fund. Aside from this 10 Ashok Leyland vehicles have been given out to be deployed by the Tamil Nadu health department. Government healthcare professionals in Tamil Nadu too have been given masks, gloves as well as sanitisers by Ashok Leyland. Chemical guard suits and protective goggles have also been given to the health department. Back-up generator sets have been handed out to a few hospitals and 1,000 meals cooked a day for the frontline warriors. Ashok Leyland is also making life-saving ventilators. These though are undergoing certification, with production starting sometime this month.

Nissan India (sanitising customer vehicles for free)

Nissan India, on its part has been asking customers to bring in their vehicles for a free sanitisation. The free part includes the anti-microbial sanitisation of frequently touched vehicle parts. Apart from this, customers can also opt for an interior fogging method sanitisation of their vehicles. The company says that this will be “at an affordable cost.”

Mahindra Logistics (funds to be given to drivers)

Mahindra Logistics Limited has started HOPE. This is a CSR initiative aimed at drivers to help them tide over this crisis. Every driver will be provided Rs 3,000 to help them buy essential groceries. Moreover, their healthcare too will be taken care by this initiative.

Force Motors (mobile dispensaries)

Force Motors has put its vehicles to use here. Mobile dispensaries have been created and these have can check and help out around 500 people in a day. The company has given out 73 vans for this initiative.

Hero MotoCorp (60 first-responder mobile ambulances)

Hero MotoCorp has also responded to this crisis by giving out 60 first-responder mobile ambulances. These are essentially motorcycles that also have a sidecar that has a sleeping arrangement for the patient along with basic healthcare equipment. These will be used in the rural regions of India.

Many other manufacturers like Harley-Davidson are also helping out their customers by providing extended warranty as well as home delivery of vehicles. Digital is the method almost all automakers are promoting. Customers are being asked to make online orders, with the option to test drive near their home as well as delivery at a preferred location.

