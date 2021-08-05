How ambulance aggregators can help counter the third COVID-19 wave

In order to provide quick and reliable services in medical emergencies, aggregators must focus on three fronts so that they can plan in advance for the Third Wave: Fleet, Inventory, and Technology.

Updated: Aug 05, 2021 1:57 PM

Just a few months ago, the medical emergency services sector grappled with challenges such as shortage of ambulances, medical equipment and trained personnel, along with increased hospital admission time. While we can partially blame the lack of planning and preparedness within the sector, most of the players couldn’t have foreseen or predicted what eventually transpired. Now, with the imminent ‘Third Covid Wave’, it is an important opportunity for the ambulance and paramedical services aggregators to emerge as true heroes in the face of impending adversity.

In order to provide quick and reliable services in medical emergencies, aggregators must focus on three fronts so that they can plan in advance for the Third Wave: Fleet, Inventory, and Technology.

FLEET: The ambulance fleet is the most important aspect of planning in this space. Data suggests that ambulance utilization rates across the industry were at more than 100% in the months of April and May while there was also a 5X increase in the number of calls received on a daily basis during the same period. This includes increased demand for Basic Life Support (BLS), Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) and Patient Transfer (PT) ambulances. Players must ramp up their fleets accordingly in order to service equivalent or higher demand during the Third Wave. Additionally, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) support and fabrication must also be installed in ambulances, with reports suggesting higher vulnerability in children and infants. Aggregators must also actively hire call centre executives, drivers and paramedic staff across cities to provide better service.

INVENTORY: One major learning from the first two Covid-19 waves for most ambulance aggregators is the need to judiciously manage stocks of crucial medical equipment. For this, they can tie up with local vendors across cities for a perennial supply of portable, type B & D oxygen cylinders and concentrators. Equipment like PPE kits, disposable gloves, kid-sized masks, ventilator tubes and medical kits can also be sourced via local vendors and e-pharmacies. For infants and children, a calculated supply of Bag-Valve-Mask (BVM), nasal cannulas, catheters, pulse oximeters with pediatric probes and incubators must be ensured.

TECHNOLOGY: GPS-based aggregator technology connects the numerous and dispersed ambulatory services across the country directly to people, eliminating any time lapse in search and discovery. GPS and internet-enabled ambulances, geocode systems like What3Words and remote monitoring devices can ensure the shortest response time for emergency cases. Aggregators must also provide training to on-ground staff, based on the protocols shared by the national and state governments. Also, remote monitoring devices can be installed in ACLS ambulances to relay patient data to concerned doctors who can then guide the paramedic staff.

In addition to the three aforementioned aspects, the standardisation of quality paramedic facilities, empowered, well-trained, experienced medical staff, and rapid response times are crucial to the success of ambulance aggregator services in dealing with the next Covid wave. If we can reach and sustain a call answer rate of 100%, ambulance dispatch of 3-4 minutes, and an average turnaround time of under 30 minutes, we should with confidence be able to face any challenge in the future.

Author: Pranav Bajaj, Co-founder, Medulance

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the original author. These views and opinions do not represent those of The Indian Express Group or its employees.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

How ambulance aggregators can help counter the third COVID-19 wave

How ambulance aggregators can help counter the third COVID-19 wave

John Abraham roped in as face of MotoGP in India: Reveals his favourite MotoGP rider

John Abraham roped in as face of MotoGP in India: Reveals his favourite MotoGP rider

Huge discounts on outgoing Honda Amaze: Save this much on it, Jazz, City

Huge discounts on outgoing Honda Amaze: Save this much on it, Jazz, City

August 2021 discounts: Up to Rs 1.3 lakh off on Renault Duster, Kiger, Kwid

August 2021 discounts: Up to Rs 1.3 lakh off on Renault Duster, Kiger, Kwid

Ather Energy enters Madhya Pradesh with new experience center in Indore: All details

Ather Energy enters Madhya Pradesh with new experience center in Indore: All details

McLaren Special Operations (MSO) unveils ‘Albert’ Speedtail

McLaren Special Operations (MSO) unveils ‘Albert’ Speedtail

India's first electric supercar! 350 kmph MMM Azani with 700 km range

India's first electric supercar! 350 kmph MMM Azani with 700 km range

Bajaj Dominar 250 to get new colour schemes soon: Pulsar resemblance evident

Bajaj Dominar 250 to get new colour schemes soon: Pulsar resemblance evident

Simple One electric scooter to launch in 13 states in phase 1: Range, top speed, expected price

Simple One electric scooter to launch in 13 states in phase 1: Range, top speed, expected price

Studds launches Thunder D9 Decor full-face helmet with hypoallergenic liner and these features

Studds launches Thunder D9 Decor full-face helmet with hypoallergenic liner and these features

Green Vehicle Rating India: Challenges, future plans of environmental grading of EVs, bikes explained

Green Vehicle Rating India: Challenges, future plans of environmental grading of EVs, bikes explained

Bengaluru-based Zoomcar car rental expands to two new international markets

Bengaluru-based Zoomcar car rental expands to two new international markets

Our ultimate goal is to win the Dakar Rally with an alternative drivetrain - Audi Motorsport

Our ultimate goal is to win the Dakar Rally with an alternative drivetrain - Audi Motorsport

Joy e-bike sees 446% sales growth in July 2021: 945 electric bikes, scooters sold

Joy e-bike sees 446% sales growth in July 2021: 945 electric bikes, scooters sold

Evolution of automotive glazing in India: Impact of pandemic and road ahead

Evolution of automotive glazing in India: Impact of pandemic and road ahead

Harley-Davidson back in India: First batch including Pan America 1250 booked already

Harley-Davidson back in India: First batch including Pan America 1250 booked already

Tata Tiago NRG launched at Rs 6.57 lakh: Find out what is new

Tata Tiago NRG launched at Rs 6.57 lakh: Find out what is new

New Honda Amaze launch on August 18: Aura rival bookings open

New Honda Amaze launch on August 18: Aura rival bookings open

Continental to make tyres out of recycled PET bottles: Aims for 100% sustainable materials

Continental to make tyres out of recycled PET bottles: Aims for 100% sustainable materials

2021 Tata Tiago NRG Facelift India Launch LIVE: Expected price, specs, features, key changes

2021 Tata Tiago NRG Facelift India Launch LIVE: Expected price, specs, features, key changes