How a German auto parts company employee’s visit to Italy spread the Coronavirus

Webasto’s measures to contain the coronavirus among its workforce turned out to be insufficient and has led to the northern region of Italy to be quarantined. Here’s how it happened.

Picture Courtesy: Webasto

As the world is going into panic-mode about the spread of the infamous Coronavirus. The outbreak of the disease has disrupted not only human lives, but the global economy as well. The virus that originated in Wuhan, China has been confirmed to have spread to 85 countries. Recently, it was announced that the northern part of Italy, has been quarantined and reports suggest that a German automotive part manufacturer has been cited as the source from where the virus has arrived from Italy.

A family-owned car-parts supplier called Webasto, located near Munich, Germany reportedly had 16 employees infected by the virus. The company who not only supply automotive parts to German automakers but also supply parts to China. Webasto had announced that an employee from China visited Stockdorf in January and was tested positively for the coronavirus after his return to China.

A Bloomberg report claims that its source said on the day of return from Munich to China, the employee felt warm and fatigued but not feverish. The symptoms were attributed to jet lag at the time as the employee was unaware that he was carrying the COVID-19 virus. But was confirmed to have been effected upon her arrival in China. The executive had also met with several employees at the German HQ of Webasto. While the company had quarantined its entire workforce for 14-days, virologists in Italy believe the containment of the virus was not as effective and thorough as it should have been.

Virologists at Luigi Sacco University Hospital in Milan, Italy claim to have narrowed down the source of the virus entering Italy to be Germany, more specifically Webasto. These virologists suggest that one of the employees from Webasto who was infected by the virus had travelled to Italy’s northern Lombardy region. This was confirmed by the virologists claiming the nature of the virus found in Italy, was identical to the one in Germany. This has that led to the spread of the virus and snowballed into the quarantining of about 16 million people in Italy. Apart from China, Italy is currently the country that has been impacted the worst by the virus. Italian authorities have already confirmed over 7,000 cases of infections with nearly 400 fatalities in Italy.

