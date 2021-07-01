Honda sells 4,767 cars in June 2021 reporting a whopping 241% growth: All details

Honda Cars India says that with the unlocking of many states and reopening of dealer outlets in most markets, it expects car sales to further pick up from this month onwards and will accordingly ramp up daily production.

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) has announced its sales numbers for the month of June 2021. During the said month, the company despatched 4,767 units in the domestic market while the City, Jazz maker exported a total of 1,241 units. In comparison, the brand had reported 1,398 unit sales in the domestic market in the corresponding period last year i.e. June 2020 amidst operational restrictions of the Covid-led national lockdown. That said, the company has registered an impressive growth of 241 percent in June 2021. Speaking of exports, this number stood at 142 units in June 2020.

Commenting on this, Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President and Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said that the company’s June despatches were in line with its production output, which Honda maintained at below 50% of pre-Covid level. He added that with the unlocking of many states and reopening of dealer outlets in most markets, Honda Cars India expects car sales to further pick up from this month onwards and will accordingly ramp up daily production. Goel further adds that the company hopes that this positive momentum will continue thereby helping the industry to recover, however, challenges of Covid-19 related disruptions and rising ownership cost due to higher raw material prices remain.

Just like Honda Cars India, Maruti Suzuki also reported an overwhelming triple-digit growth. The country’s leading carmaker witnessed a 142 percent sales growth as it sold over 1.24 lakh units in India last month. Combining the passenger vehicle and LCV sales in the domestic market, Maruti Suzuki sold 1,26,196 units last month against 52,300 units sold during the same period last year. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.