Honda resumes production of Activa, Shine & more at its plants

Under a special initiative, HMSI shall bear the full interest cost of the dealer’s inventory under complete lockdown for 30 days or more.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has announced that it has resumed production at its plants in Manesar (Haryana), Tapukara (Rajasthan), and Vithalapur (Gujarat) in a staggered manner. The company has also announced support for its authorized dealers who were under complete lockdown. Under the initiative, HMSI says that it shall bear the full interest cost of the dealer’s inventory under complete lockdown for 30 days or more. Speaking on the development, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said that the company is gradually resuming production operations following all Covid-19 compliance and lockdown guidelines by the respective state governments.

Watch Video | Honda Hornet 2.0 Road Test Review:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He added that while there are visible signs of recovery in India, Honda will continue to monitor the situation very closely and is moving forward with the safety and well-being of all its stakeholders as a top priority. Commenting on how HMSI is prioritizing business continuity at its dealer partners in these challenging times, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said that in these difficult times, Honda 2Wheelers India is proactively extending financial support to its dealers. He said that the company is confident that full interest support on the existing dealer inventory of those dealers who are under lockdown for 30 days or more will ease their immediate business continuity concern.

Moreover, there is a positive momentum visible in the Covid-19 vaccination drive along with the various other measures taken by the Central and State governments. Guleria says that HMSI is moving forward with a calibrated approach across its entire ecosystem ensuring synergy for stable and efficient operations. Earlier, Honda 2Wheelers India announced the extension of warranty and free vehicle service benefits till 31st July 2021 to offer better convenience to the customers. The said extension is applicable for customers whose vehicle’s free service, warranty and extended warranty was or is ending between 1st April 2021 and 31st May 2021.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.