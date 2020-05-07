How Honda is helping dealers survive Coronavirus crisis as they open in green zones

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has extended a comprehensive financial support package for its dealers as showrooms begin to open in orange and green zones now that lockdown rules have been relaxed.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has announced the resumption of operations at its dealerships with effect from 4 May 2020. Honda 2Wheelers India today shared that post the government relaxing rules, its dealerships are now step-wise moving towards normalcy adapting to a new way of doing business. At the same time, Honda has also assured that it will be taking additional measures to provide liquidity support to its dealer network.

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. says that Honda 2Wheelers India has extended a comprehensive financial support package for its dealers, announcing to bear additional 19 days of interest making it a total of 40 days of interest cost by Honda on the BS-VI inventory with the dealers.

“Honda family reassures its customers that your safety comes first at every Honda outlet across India,” Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, HMSL

With the overall support extended, Honda believed that it will largely ease the business continuity concern of its dealers. Also, with a significant easing of economic activities restrictions by the government, Honda is moving forward cautiously in a stepwise manner. Keeping the safety of all stakeholders, Honda dealers in green and orange zones are starting their operations.

Honda 2Wheelers India has issued a comprehensive Dealership Operations Resumption Manual which will require all Honda dealer showrooms and workshops to adhere to strict safety and health protocols while ensuring social distancing between staff and customers.

Also read: Honda two-wheelers India to commence manufacturing of big premium bikes from 2020

In related news, while several vehicle manufacturers have announced the restart of production, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter has not yet restarted operations at its plants yet. Also, Honda Cars India recently stated that it has been forced to delay the restart of production.

Honda Cars India has two manufacturing facilities – one in Tapukara, Rajasthan and one in Greater Noida, UP. While Honda has received the green light from the state government of Rajasthan to resume manufacturing in Tapukara and aims to begin from next week. However, the workforce at the Tapukara plant resides in the nearby neighbourhoods of Dharuhera, Rewari.

In order to resume production even at a lower level in a single shift, the manufacturer is finding it difficult to find the manpower to start production as planned. The manufacturer is now evaluating the situation, along with its supply chain’s position, closely to take a decision on when to start production.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.