How Honda is helping dealers survive Coronavirus crisis as they open in green zones

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has extended a comprehensive financial support package for its dealers as showrooms begin to open in orange and green zones now that lockdown rules have been relaxed.

By:Updated: May 7, 2020 3:51:57 PM

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has announced the resumption of operations at its dealerships with effect from 4 May 2020. Honda 2Wheelers India today shared that post the government relaxing rules, its dealerships are now step-wise moving towards normalcy adapting to a new way of doing business. At the same time, Honda has also assured that it will be taking additional measures to provide liquidity support to its dealer network.

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. says that Honda 2Wheelers India has extended a comprehensive financial support package for its dealers, announcing to bear additional 19 days of interest making it a total of 40 days of interest cost by Honda on the BS-VI inventory with the dealers.

“Honda family reassures its customers that your safety comes first at every Honda outlet across India,” Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, HMSL

With the overall support extended, Honda believed that it will largely ease the business continuity concern of its dealers. Also, with a significant easing of economic activities restrictions by the government, Honda is moving forward cautiously in a stepwise manner. Keeping the safety of all stakeholders, Honda dealers in green and orange zones are starting their operations.

Honda 2Wheelers India has issued a comprehensive Dealership Operations Resumption Manual which will require all Honda dealer showrooms and workshops to adhere to strict safety and health protocols while ensuring social distancing between staff and customers.

Also read: Honda two-wheelers India to commence manufacturing of big premium bikes from 2020

In related news, while several vehicle manufacturers have announced the restart of production, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter has not yet restarted operations at its plants yet. Also, Honda Cars India recently stated that it has been forced to delay the restart of production.

Honda Cars India has two manufacturing facilities – one in Tapukara, Rajasthan and one in Greater Noida, UP. While Honda has received the green light from the state government of Rajasthan to resume manufacturing in Tapukara and aims to begin from next week. However, the workforce at the Tapukara plant resides in the nearby neighbourhoods of Dharuhera, Rewari.

In order to resume production even at a lower level in a single shift, the manufacturer is finding it difficult to find the manpower to start production as planned. The manufacturer is now evaluating the situation, along with its supply chain’s position, closely to take a decision on when to start production.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

How Honda is helping dealers survive the Coronavirus crisis as they open in green zones

How Honda is helping dealers survive the Coronavirus crisis as they open in green zones

How Suzuki became the only scooter, bike maker to report positive growth last fiscal

How Suzuki became the only scooter, bike maker to report positive growth last fiscal

BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé, M8 Coupé to launch in India on digital platforms tomorrow

BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé, M8 Coupé to launch in India on digital platforms tomorrow

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles re-opens factory with new Covid-19 safety guidelines

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles re-opens factory with new Covid-19 safety guidelines

Ford Puma ST hatch teased: Faster, sporty version's unveil later this year

Ford Puma ST hatch teased: Faster, sporty version's unveil later this year

Kaleeswaran Arunachalam takes over as the new Royal Enfield CFO

Kaleeswaran Arunachalam takes over as the new Royal Enfield CFO

Offers for ride in Lamborghini pour in for boy who stole mum's car to go buy a Lambo with $3

Offers for ride in Lamborghini pour in for boy who stole mum's car to go buy a Lambo with $3

Honda Cars to resume manufacturing from next week in Rajasthan: Awaiting permission in Greater Noida

Honda Cars to resume manufacturing from next week in Rajasthan: Awaiting permission in Greater Noida

Volkswagen India appoints Abbey Thomas as its new marketing head

Volkswagen India appoints Abbey Thomas as its new marketing head

Video: The electric Tesla Cybertruck imagined as a hard core military vehicle

Video: The electric Tesla Cybertruck imagined as a hard core military vehicle

How India's automototive sector turned saviours during Covid-19 scare: Making ventilators, masks, PPE and more

How India's automototive sector turned saviours during Covid-19 scare: Making ventilators, masks, PPE and more

Lamborghini to host world’s first augmented reality launch of Huracán EVO RWD Spyder

Lamborghini to host world’s first augmented reality launch of Huracán EVO RWD Spyder

Royal Enfield begins production with minimal staff, 120 dealerships resume partial operations

Royal Enfield begins production with minimal staff, 120 dealerships resume partial operations

Coronavirus impact: TVS Motor Company restarts production amid lockdown with new rules

Coronavirus impact: TVS Motor Company restarts production amid lockdown with new rules

Droom launches Jumpstart: Doorstep servicing for vehicles grounded by lockdown at Rs 499

Droom launches Jumpstart: Doorstep servicing for vehicles grounded by lockdown at Rs 499

Mercedes-Benz India factory and dealerships restart under Covid-19 safety rules

Mercedes-Benz India factory and dealerships restart under Covid-19 safety rules

5-year old caught driving mother's car to buy a Lamborghini!

5-year old caught driving mother's car to buy a Lamborghini!

Hyundai i20 N teased: Most powerful i20 yet with inspiration from i20 WRC

Hyundai i20 N teased: Most powerful i20 yet with inspiration from i20 WRC

Massive discount of upto Rs 1 lakh on Hyundai cars like Elantra: Book now to avail the offer

Massive discount of upto Rs 1 lakh on Hyundai cars like Elantra: Book now to avail the offer

No car EMIs for up to 3 months if you lose your job: Hyundai EMI Assurance Program launched

No car EMIs for up to 3 months if you lose your job: Hyundai EMI Assurance Program launched