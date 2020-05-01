Honda Motorcycle & Scooter announces new top management: Atsushi Ogata to be president, CEO and MD

Honda 2Wheelers India is entering its 20th year of operations in the country. Besides the top management change, several Honda personnel have been moved up to higher positions.

May 1, 2020
Top management change at HMSI

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd (HMSI) has announced a change in the top management in the company. Atsushi Ogata will take over as President, CEO & Managing Director of HMSI. Also an Operating Executive at Honda Motor Co, Japan, Ogata will succeed Minoru Kato who had been heading Honda’s India two-wheeler operations for three years. Kato has been elevated to Operating Executive & Chief Officer Life creation operation, Honda Motor Co, Japan.

Atsushi Ogata – President, CEO and MD of Honda Motorcycle and Scooter Limited

Ogata started his career with Honda, Japan in 1985. Ogata moved to Europe in 2000 as the GM of Motorcycle Sales Division in Honda Motor Europe Ltd. (HME). For the next nine years (2006 – 2015), he drove Honda two-wheeler sales in China.

He returned to Japan in 2015 as GM of Motorcycle Operation Office. In 2018, Ogata moved to Asian Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (Thailand) as the Director of Honda’s Regional Operations (Asia & Oceania region) for both motorcycle and power products business and was further elevated to Executive Director in the same profile in 2019.

Ogata will now be arriving in India and take over as the new President, CEO and MD of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. and Operating Executive, Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Honda 2Wheelers India is entering its 20th year of operations in the country. Besides the top management change, V Sridhar (who was the GVP & Director – Manufacturing, HMSI) has now been elevated as the Senior Director – Purchase, HMSI. Yadvinder Singh Guleria and Vinay Dhingra have been moved up to the Board of Directors of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd.



As the new Director, HMSI, Yadvinder Singh Guleria has greater responsibilities with the additional charge of Customer Service, Logistics Planning & Control, Premium Motorcycle Business, Brand & Communication along with Sales & Marketing. He was previously the Senior Vice – President Sales & Marketing, HMSI.

Similarly, Vinay Dhingra is also appointed as the new Director, HMSI with the added responsibility of Strategic Information System (SIS) along with General & Corporate Affairs. He was previously the Senior Vice-President, General & Corporate Affairs in the company.

Two directors have retired after completing their respective tenures – Anupam Mohindroo (previously Director – Purchase, HMSI) and Harbhajan Singh (previously Director – General & Corporate Affairs, HMSI).

