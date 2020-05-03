Honda exports 2,630 bikes, scooters amid Covid-19 lockdown: Domestic sales stood at nil!

For the first time in the history of independent India, the auto industry has reported zero sales in the domestic market. 

May 3, 2020

Amid the ongoing strict nationwide Covid-19 lockdown, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) has announced its sales numbers for the month of April 2020. The company reported an export of 2,630 two-wheelers last month. Coming to the domestic sales numbers, the company reported zero sales here. For the first time in history, the Indian auto industry has reported zero sales in the domestic market. The company’s four production facilities suspended operations starting 22nd March in accordance with the lockdown guidelines issued by the Government of India.

Commenting on the ongoing situation and plans going forward, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said that since suspending the operations in this Covid-19 crisis, Honda is taking multiple strong measures for the continuing the business, safeguarding health & wellbeing of Staff, families & communities at large. He further added that the company has eased up the anxiety of its business partners and has also improved cash-flows through quick liquidity infusion.

Guleria says that promoting #StayHomeStaySafe for Honda customers, the brand has already extended Free service and Warranty period by another 2 months. Moreover, Honda is also recalibrating all its SOP’s from the viewpoint of both personnel and workplace safety in COVID-19 era. At the same time, during the ongoing lockdown, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India is continuing skilling-up itself and the dealer staff with multiple e-learning modules. Guleria concluded his statement by saying that preparations are on to resume operations after receiving respective approvals from the Government, while re-aligning with the supply-chain constraints and evolving market sentiments.

In other news, Honda Motor Co. Japan has recently announced a rejig in top management at HMSI. Atsushi Ogata will be taking over Minoru Kato as the new President, CEO and MD of HMSI. Also, V. Sridhar, the former GVP & Director – Manufacturing, HMSI is now the Senior Director for Purchase at HMSI. Yadvinder Singh Guleria who was previously the Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, HMSI) along with Vinay Dhingra who was earlier Senior Vice President, General & Corporate Affairs have now entered the Board of Directors of HMSI.

