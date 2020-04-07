Honda to supply engine-powered backpack sprayers for disinfectant fumigation to govt agencies

All Honda group companies in India, through its CSR arm Honda India Foundation, have already pledged an aid of Rs 11 crore to central and state governments for relief efforts for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) has announced a set of measures to assist its customers, dealers and the government during the current COVID-19 pandemic. For its customers, Honda Cars assures that if any service schedule falls during the lockdown period, it will be honoured for 30 days after the lockdown is lifted without impacting the vehicles’ warranty. The manufacturer adds that warranty/extended warranty/anytime warranty expiring during this period shall also be supported suitably. Besides this, Honda is supplying its customers with car care tips through mailers and Honda Connect platform to help maintain them properly as they have been parked for a long duration.

In order to tide over the cash flow issues for dealers that have emerged due to the nationwide lockdown, HCIL has ensured that all pending payments of dealers were cleared with March. Additionally, support in the form of releasing advance payments to help them with cash flow.

In normal business flow, payments are made to dealers as claims after the sales month. The company has also given support on interest cost of fresh stock available with dealers before lockdown. HCIL is continuously monitoring the situation with close communication with dealers to ensure that its dealer channel remains healthy. HCIL is also ensuring that payments of the company’s suppliers are being done on time.

All Honda group companies in India, through its CSR arm Honda India Foundation, have already pledged an aid of Rs 11 crore to central and state governments for relief and prevention efforts for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of this aid, Honda is immediately supplying 2,000 units of Honda engine powered High-Pressure Backpack Sprayers to various government agencies. These light-weight powerful sprayers will be used for disinfectant fumigation at hospitals, public transport, railway stations, public canteens and other common areas.

This initiative is taken by Honda in consultation with the government and is part of the collaborative efforts from the auto industry to support India’s preparation against COVID-19.

