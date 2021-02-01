Honda City, Amaze drive car sales to an astonishing 114% growth

The credit for this astonishing growth primarily goes to two of Honda's volume churning models namely City and the Amaze. More details here!

By:February 1, 2021 4:37 PM

 

It’s the 1st of the month and auto manufacturers have started announcing the sales numbers for the previous month i.e. January 2021. Talking of one of the leading carmakers in India, Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) has sold a total of 11,319 units last month in the country. In comparison, the company had sold 5,299 units during the same period last year and that said, Honda has recorded an impressive 114 percent sales growth year-on-year. The story of exports also looks good as the company exported a total of 1,233 units in January 2021 compared to just 182 units exported during the corresponding month last year.

The credit for this astonishing growth primarily goes to two of the company’s volume churning models namely Honda City and the Amaze. The new fifth-generation City was launched in India in July 2020 and it is currently on sale alongside the previous fourth-gen model. The midsize sedan witnessed a cumulative sales of 21,826 units in the year 2020 and the carmaker claimed that the said model contributed to the midsize segment that expanded by 10 percent from July to December 2020. Prime rivals of the Honda City include Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Vento, Toyota Yaris and Skoda Rapid.

Speaking on the company’s sales performance, Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President and Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said that HCIL sales continue to be robust and first month sales in 2021 have been very positive. He adds that the strong demand for Honda’s popular sedans Amaze and City in fact exceeded the supply last month and the brand seems to be heading towards sustainable market recovery except for a few challenges. Goel also stated that Honda has started exporting the City to new left hand drive markets which gave a fillip to the brand’s export volumes. With the Covid-19 Vaccination drive currently in progress, the company expects it to propel positivity in the market, resulting in a steady demand going forward.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel if you still haven’t!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Two-wheeler sales January 2021: Royal Enfield registers 5 percent year-on-year growth

Two-wheeler sales January 2021: Royal Enfield registers 5 percent year-on-year growth

Citroen C5 Aircross launch in March 2021: Specs, Features, Rivals, Variants explained

Citroen C5 Aircross launch in March 2021: Specs, Features, Rivals, Variants explained

2021 Budget: Electric two-wheeler makers react, welcome extended tax holiday for startups

2021 Budget: Electric two-wheeler makers react, welcome extended tax holiday for startups

Union Budget 2021-22| New Vehicle Scrappage Policy: Indian Auto Industry reactions

Union Budget 2021-22| New Vehicle Scrappage Policy: Indian Auto Industry reactions

Hyundai sales up by 24% as Creta, Venue, i20, Grand i10 Nios keep bill books busy

Hyundai sales up by 24% as Creta, Venue, i20, Grand i10 Nios keep bill books busy

Big News! Voluntary vehicle scrappage policy announced in Union Budget 2021

Big News! Voluntary vehicle scrappage policy announced in Union Budget 2021

2021 KTM RC 390 spotted testing: India launch soon

2021 KTM RC 390 spotted testing: India launch soon

New 2021 Tata Safari Review: Pros & Cons vs old Safari Storme

New 2021 Tata Safari Review: Pros & Cons vs old Safari Storme

Balan Engineering commercial vehicles launched: Introduces electric push-cart with 90km range

Balan Engineering commercial vehicles launched: Introduces electric push-cart with 90km range

Honda to launch a new version of H'ness CB350 on this date: Cafe racer, Scrambler or something else?

Honda to launch a new version of H'ness CB350 on this date: Cafe racer, Scrambler or something else?

New Fortuner, Innova Crysta help sales soar for Toyota with 92% growth in January

New Fortuner, Innova Crysta help sales soar for Toyota with 92% growth in January

Budget 2021 would make Indian automotive industry more self-sufficient: Pratap Sarangi

Budget 2021 would make Indian automotive industry more self-sufficient: Pratap Sarangi

Union Budget 2021: Auto industry seeks GST reduction, incentives on EVs and more

Union Budget 2021: Auto industry seeks GST reduction, incentives on EVs and more

Tata Tiago Limited Edition launched at Rs 5.79 lakh: Celebratory XT variant to get 3 colour options

Tata Tiago Limited Edition launched at Rs 5.79 lakh: Celebratory XT variant to get 3 colour options

New Renault Kiger in Images: How it plans to take on the Sonet, Nexon and Brezza

New Renault Kiger in Images: How it plans to take on the Sonet, Nexon and Brezza

New-gen Hyundai Tucson gets N-Line Treatment: Changes Explained

New-gen Hyundai Tucson gets N-Line Treatment: Changes Explained

5 affordable 110cc bikes with added safety features: Hero Passion Pro, Bajaj Platina H-Gear and more

5 affordable 110cc bikes with added safety features: Hero Passion Pro, Bajaj Platina H-Gear and more

Price hike alert! Jawa, Forty Two, Perak get costlier in India by this much

Price hike alert! Jawa, Forty Two, Perak get costlier in India by this much

TVS-owned Norton Motorcycles' new factory nearly complete: Norton Commando production to resume

TVS-owned Norton Motorcycles' new factory nearly complete: Norton Commando production to resume

Five myths around Electric Vehicles and the truth behind them

Five myths around Electric Vehicles and the truth behind them