Honda City, Amaze drive car sales to an astonishing 114% growth

It’s the 1st of the month and auto manufacturers have started announcing the sales numbers for the previous month i.e. January 2021. Talking of one of the leading carmakers in India, Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) has sold a total of 11,319 units last month in the country. In comparison, the company had sold 5,299 units during the same period last year and that said, Honda has recorded an impressive 114 percent sales growth year-on-year. The story of exports also looks good as the company exported a total of 1,233 units in January 2021 compared to just 182 units exported during the corresponding month last year.

The credit for this astonishing growth primarily goes to two of the company’s volume churning models namely Honda City and the Amaze. The new fifth-generation City was launched in India in July 2020 and it is currently on sale alongside the previous fourth-gen model. The midsize sedan witnessed a cumulative sales of 21,826 units in the year 2020 and the carmaker claimed that the said model contributed to the midsize segment that expanded by 10 percent from July to December 2020. Prime rivals of the Honda City include Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Vento, Toyota Yaris and Skoda Rapid.

Speaking on the company’s sales performance, Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President and Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said that HCIL sales continue to be robust and first month sales in 2021 have been very positive. He adds that the strong demand for Honda’s popular sedans Amaze and City in fact exceeded the supply last month and the brand seems to be heading towards sustainable market recovery except for a few challenges. Goel also stated that Honda has started exporting the City to new left hand drive markets which gave a fillip to the brand’s export volumes. With the Covid-19 Vaccination drive currently in progress, the company expects it to propel positivity in the market, resulting in a steady demand going forward.

