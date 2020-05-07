Honda Cars to resume manufacturing from next week in Rajasthan: Awaiting permission in Greater Noida

While other manufacturers have announced that they can finally resume production of cars at their plants, Honda Cars has been forced to delay its production plans due to difficulty to get the required manpower.

By:Published: May 7, 2020 11:29:22 AM

Honda Cars India Limited’s new online booking platform Honda from Home, now buy your favourite honda car online without going dealership

After the Coronavirus Pandemic hit and India was forced to go under lockdown, all car manufacturers stopped manufacturing in the final week of March 2020. With operations halted all through April, manufacturers are now being given the green light to resume production in a limited capacity. While many automakers have announced that they have restarted production, Honda Cars says it has been forced to delay its plans slightly.

Rajesh Goel, Sr Vice President & Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India, said, “With the new relaxations rolled out by the government, we were planning to restart operations in our Tapukara plant in Rajasthan sometime next week following the norms laid down by the Central and State Government as well as the local authorities.” Goel mentioned that several associates had come to the plant for preparatory work including equipment check, training protocols and safety declaration.

Honda Cars India has two manufacturing facilities, one in Tapukara, Rajasthan and one in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Both pants had halted manufacturing in March 2020 when the lockdown was imposed. While Honda has received the green light from the state government of Rajasthan to resume manufacturing in Tapukara and aims to begin from next week. However, it has run into a snag. Goel said that workforce at the Tapukara plant resides in the nearby neighbourhoods of Dharuhera, Rewari. In order to resume production even at a lower level in a single shift, the manufacturer is finding it difficult to find the manpower to start production as planned. Goel confirmed that the manufacturer is currently evaluating the situation, along with its supply chain’s position, closely to take a decision on when to start production.

As Greater Noida has been a hotspot for the virus for some time, Honda’s the plant has not received the necessary permissions from the Uttar Pradesh Government. It plans to resume operations once the authorities give the green light.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Honda Cars to resume manufacturing from next week in Rajasthan: Awaiting permission in Greater Noida

Honda Cars to resume manufacturing from next week in Rajasthan: Awaiting permission in Greater Noida

Volkswagen India appoints Abbey Thomas as its new marketing head

Volkswagen India appoints Abbey Thomas as its new marketing head

Video: The electric Tesla Cybertruck imagined as a hard core military vehicle

Video: The electric Tesla Cybertruck imagined as a hard core military vehicle

How India's automototive sector turned saviours during Covid-19 scare: Making ventilators, masks, PPE and more

How India's automototive sector turned saviours during Covid-19 scare: Making ventilators, masks, PPE and more

Lamborghini to host world’s first augmented reality launch of Huracán EVO RWD Spyder

Lamborghini to host world’s first augmented reality launch of Huracán EVO RWD Spyder

Royal Enfield begins production with minimal staff, 120 dealerships resume partial operations

Royal Enfield begins production with minimal staff, 120 dealerships resume partial operations

Coronavirus impact: TVS Motor Company restarts production amid lockdown with new rules

Coronavirus impact: TVS Motor Company restarts production amid lockdown with new rules

Droom launches Jumpstart: Doorstep servicing for vehicles grounded by lockdown at Rs 499

Droom launches Jumpstart: Doorstep servicing for vehicles grounded by lockdown at Rs 499

Mercedes-Benz India factory and dealerships restart under Covid-19 safety rules

Mercedes-Benz India factory and dealerships restart under Covid-19 safety rules

5-year old caught driving mother's car to buy a Lamborghini!

5-year old caught driving mother's car to buy a Lamborghini!

Hyundai i20 N teased: Most powerful i20 yet with inspiration from i20 WRC

Hyundai i20 N teased: Most powerful i20 yet with inspiration from i20 WRC

Massive discount of upto Rs 1 lakh on Hyundai cars like Elantra: Book now to avail the offer

Massive discount of upto Rs 1 lakh on Hyundai cars like Elantra: Book now to avail the offer

No car EMIs for up to 3 months if you lose your job: Hyundai EMI Assurance Program launched

No car EMIs for up to 3 months if you lose your job: Hyundai EMI Assurance Program launched

Five must-do things to get your car ready before Coronavirus lockdown lifts

Five must-do things to get your car ready before Coronavirus lockdown lifts

Isuzu to restart production of D-Max V-Cross & more as lockdown eases

Isuzu to restart production of D-Max V-Cross & more as lockdown eases

2020 Datsun Redi-Go facelift variants explained: Features, Specs, touchscreen and more

2020 Datsun Redi-Go facelift variants explained: Features, Specs, touchscreen and more

Maruti Suzuki dealerships resume with new Covid-19 instructions: Deliveries to start soon

Maruti Suzuki dealerships resume with new Covid-19 instructions: Deliveries to start soon

Royal Enfield Bullet Diesel: Surat-based garage restores 85 kmpl diesel-powered Taurus

Royal Enfield Bullet Diesel: Surat-based garage restores 85 kmpl diesel-powered Taurus

BS6 Vespa SXL 149, VXL 149 launched in India: Price starts at Rs 1.22 lakh

BS6 Vespa SXL 149, VXL 149 launched in India: Price starts at Rs 1.22 lakh

Indian FTR Carbon, FTR Rally variants to arrive soon in India: Live for online viewing

Indian FTR Carbon, FTR Rally variants to arrive soon in India: Live for online viewing